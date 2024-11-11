Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s real estate market continues to experience robust growth, with 20,000 new housing units expected to be delivered in the second half of 2024. In the first half of the year, real estate transactions reached AED346 billion ($94.2 billion), marking a 23% increase compared to the previous year. This activity attracted 50,000 new investors, underscoring sustained demand and increasing expectations for quality construction.

The rapid expansion of Dubai’s skyline is driving a need for advanced construction methods to accommodate the city’s growth objectives. In response, 3DXB Group has adopted 3D printing technology to enable faster, high-quality construction, aiming to meet demand without compromising sustainability or precision. With construction timelines under pressure, this technology offers potential to expedite project completion while maintaining structural standards that align with Dubai’s urban development vision.

3D printing’s capabilities in construction introduce efficiencies by reducing traditional build timeframes, allowing for the creation of complex and customized structures with minimized resource use. By optimizing materials and lowering environmental impact, this method is positioned to support both Dubai’s growth targets and sustainability objectives.

Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of 3DXB Group, commented on the demands of the market: “The pace of growth in Dubai’s real estate sector requires construction solutions capable of meeting demand without compromising on quality. Advanced 3D printing solutions developed by 3DXB support developers in achieving these objectives effectively and sustainably.”

Dubai currently ranks among the top five cities globally for growth in prime property values, fueled by investor confidence and a commitment to quality standards. The construction sector is under pressure to adapt to these expectations, emphasizing solutions that integrate both speed and precision to meet ambitious targets within tight deadlines.