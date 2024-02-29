Both Awards targets Government & private sector companies in UAE, GCC & MENA.

Awards submissions will be accepted starting March 1st, 2024.

Dubai, UAE:

Marking the Innovation Week, and in line with the UAE’s leaders’ vision, the Dubai Quality Group has launched the Medical Excellence MENA Award and the Artificial Intelligence MENA Award, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group. The awards aim to promote a culture of innovation and business excellence across all sectors, focusing on the healthcare and technology. They also catalyze both government and private organizations to adopt the most effective artificial intelligence practices, thereby enhancing their overall performance while maintaining resilience and sustainability.

The launch was announced during a press conference in the presence of Sheikha Dr. Alia Al Qasimi, the Head of the Medical Excellence Subgroup, Dr. Ahmed Al Zarouni, the Head of the Artificial Intelligence Subgroup, Dr. Rami Shaheen, the Secretary General of the Artificial Intelligence Award, Dr. Adel Sajwani, the Head of Jury, and Mrs. Samira Mohammed, the Managing Director of Dubai Quality Group.

The press conference was inaugurated by Mrs. Samira Mohammed, Managing Director of the Dubai Quality Group, stated that “the new awards are the latest addition to Dubai Quality Group Awards, aiming at improving the competitiveness of the Government & private sectors, in line with the vision and the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. DQG worked relentlessly, since its inception in 1994, to develop and promote quality and business excellence practices in the private and government sectors within UAE, and the region.”

Ms. Samira has proudly announced the launch of new awards, will be added to the DQG's qualitative awards, which include the UAE Innovation Award, the Emirates Women Award, the Ideas Arabia International Award, the Global Continuous Improvement Award, and the UAE Ideas Award, all DQG’s awards align with the UAE's vision and strategy for innovation. These awards aim to enhance innovation the main key for sustainable development in the UAE. The ultimate goal is to strengthen the UAE's competitive position among the most innovative countries in the world and establish its position as a global hub for innovation in the Global Innovation Index.

The two-awards target government and private sector entities in various sectors such as Healthcare and Wellbeing, Education & Learning, Technology & Communication, Transport, Social & Community Development, Retail & Consumer Goods, Financial Services, Heritage, Art & Culture, Sports & Recreation, Real Estate & Construction, Manufacturing, Tourism & Hospitality, and Professional Services.” Added by Samira Mohamed the MD.

“The winners will be classified into categories of platinum, gold, silver, and bronze, according to the points achieved, and the results of site visits along with the desktop assessment. DQG is always keen to provide all its capabilities and expertise to ensure the transparency of the assessment, relying on approved assessment methods in accordance with international standards.” Added by Samira Mohamed.

Sheikha Dr. Alia Al Qasimi, the head of the Medical Excellence Subgroup, stated “that she believes the Medical Excellence Award will revolutionize the healthcare sector. The award's standards offer a comprehensive framework that links quality, safety, health promotion, disease prevention, and competition. This approach will attract investments and foster growth and innovation in healthcare. She is confident that the award will support both government and private sector companies by promoting a culture of innovation and excellence, leading to sustainable development.”

Dr. Adel Sajwani, the Head of the Jury, has stated that the Medical Excellence Award framework and criteria align with international standards and guidelines for hospitals and clinics. The award model has been designed in a simplified manner for ease of adaptation and compatibility with participants. The award aims to recognize best practices in patient safety and promote a culture of happiness in the healthcare sector. We will accept the submissions from March 2024, and participants will have 3 months to prepare and meet the award criteria. The assessment will take place in May 2024, followed by desk assessment and site visits to qualified companies. The winners will be announced and honoured by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum at the DQG’s annual awards ceremony in November 2024.

Mr. Ahmed Al Zarouni, head of the Artificial Intelligence Sub-Group, has emphasized that "artificial intelligence, innovation, and business excellence have become essential conditions for companies to sustain their operations across all sectors, improve their services and products, and stay ahead of new transformations and variables in the labour market. He urged government and private sector companies in the UAE, and MENA region to participate in the Award. This initiative will have a positive impact on participants' work environments by spreading excellence & innovative concepts and practices. It adopts a framework and standards for innovation and involves work teams, projects to excel in this field. Also, the applicants can develop a roadmap that enables them to move confidently towards implementing innovation and deepening the confidence of customers dealing with their services.”

At the end of the conference, Dr. Rami Shaheen, Secretary General of the Artificial Intelligence Subgroup, stated that the goal of launching the Artificial Intelligence Award is to recognize government and private entities in the UAE, and MENA, that provide their services through AI-supported solutions. The award aims to measure the level of AI maturity in these organizations and highlight their achievements in the field of artificial intelligence.

About Dubai Quality group:

Dubai Quality Group is non-profit organization set up by the Dubai Department of Economic Development under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Guided by the vision of H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Quality Group established in 1994 to develop and promote Quality and Business Excellences practices in UAE. Dubai Quality Group organizes Quality and Business Excellence related trainings, events and programs throughout the year with the objective of improving and promoting Quality of Service & Business Excellence in the region. DQG hosts Free Evening Seminars conducted exclusively for DQG member organizations, to provide their employees with an effective platform for networking and knowledge sharing. Dubai Quality Group offers 3 categories of membership to companies; Investor Partner, Corporate Membership & Affiliate Membership

For further information, please contact: Doaa Afifi, Digital Marketing & PR Manager: doaa.afifi@dqg.org, www.dqg.org