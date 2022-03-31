Dubai: In celebration of the UAE’s 50th year anniversary, the Lamborghini Urus has officially joined the internationally acclaimed Dubai Police fleet. Dressed in full livery complete with police lights, the world’s first Super Sport Utility Vehicle will be used to patrol Dubai’s roads with the safety and security of the city’s residents in mind.

Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a maximum power output of 650 hp, the Urus offers the best power-to-weight ratio in the SUV segment and provides easy driving in the city, maximum comfort during long journeys, thrilling super sports car dynamics on the road and track, and versatile off-road abilities in a range of environments.

Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police said, “By adding supercars like the Lamborghini Urus to our fleet of luxury patrol vehicles, Dubai Police enhances the security presence of its officers during international events and across essential tourist destinations.”

The move to supply the Dubai Police with a Lamborghini Urus is testament to the commitment the Italian marquee has to ensuring the security and safety of Dubai. The Urus stands apart in its segment and is well equipped to meet the requirements of the Dubai Police in its patrol of the city’s key attractions.

“Lamborghini is proud to join Dubai Police’s fleet of supercars. The Urus is our highest selling model to date and is a visionary approach based on the infusion of Lamborghini DNA into the most versatile vehicle, the SUV. Through this partnership, we are delighted to assist the Dubai Police in maintaining the safety of the people that call Dubai home.” said Paolo Sartori, Automobili Lamborghini's regional head for the Middle East and Africa.

With the addition of the Lamborghini Urus, Dubai Police has now added another of the world’s rarest and most luxurious cars to its fleet.