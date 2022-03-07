

Dubai, UAE. Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the leading insurance companies in the emirate, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB) on March 3, 2022. The MOU underlines DNI’s commitment to transparency within the financial sector to serve customers better and secure its shareholders’ interests.



AECB collects credit information from financial Institutions such as banks and finance companies and non-financial institutions in the UAE such as telecom operators and large conglomerates – and government entities including courts and water and electricity providers, , which is then used to produce Credit Reports and Credit Scores made available to individuals and companies in the UAE.



Mr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi, CEO of Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance PSC (DNI) said: “DNI is committed to promoting best practices through critical public sector partnerships to strengthen our financial position and mitigate credit risk exposure. The partnership with AECB is an important step in helping us understand and serve our customers better and help us distinguish service offerings to clients that have a strong credit history.”



Mr. Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, CEO of Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB) said: “We pride ourselves in offering timely credit reports that are systematically grounded on transparency, as we believe it to be key for building trust and forging longterm relationships. Our collaboration with DNI is yet another step in that direction. AECB’s expertise in foresighting credit risk will positively resonate with DNI’s customer base, and provide the necessary tools to support greater shareholding interests.”



AECB’s products better help support decisions relating to insurance applications to reward individuals’ and companies’ ability to maintain timely payment schedules and creditworthiness and access the best products and offerings within the industry. DNI can rely on AECB’s reports and scores to assess individuals’ and companies’ financial strength and abilities.



About DNI

One of the leading Insurance Companies in Dubai, Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance PSC (DNI) is operating since1991 with a branch in Abu Dhabi. We are a multiline insurer with products spanning across Motor, Medical, Travel, Home and various other commercial insurances like Group Medical, Group Life, Engineering, Marine, Property and Liability. Our expert team of insurance and reinsurance professionals will provide the best insurance policies at competitive rates in comparison to industry peers. Our hassle-free claims services will enhance our mutual relationship.



DNI puts customer experience, innovation, financial stability, and value creation on our priority list with the approach to design tailored solutions based on a comprehensive understanding of customers and protection needs.



Following a change in management in early 2021, DNI has engaged in broadening its distribution platforms and entered strategic partnerships for underwriting growth.

Website: www.dnirc.com

About Al Etihad Credit Bureau

Al Etihad Credit Bureau is a Public Joint Stock Company wholly owned by the UAE Federal Government. The company was established as per UAE Federal Law No. (6) of 2010 concerning Credit Information and its amendments in Federal Decree Law No. (8) of 2020. Al Etihad Credit Bureau is mandated to collect credit information on individuals and companies from financial and non-financial institutions in the UAE. The information is requested, aggregated, stored, analysed, and then produced and distributed through a variety of credit-related products. For more information visit www.aecb.gov.ae or download the AECB app available in App Store and Google Play.