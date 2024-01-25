With the support of Dubai Municipality, Deliveroo aims to create inclusive experiences for riders and the wider community. To celebrate the inauguration of the spaces, a group of Deliveroo riders took over the field for a friendly cricket match.

Ahmed Ibrahim AlZarouni, Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality said, “Hor Al Anz Community Playground is one of Dubai’s oldest community spaces located in the heart of the city. Working with Deliveroo to revamp and beautify the cricket pitch and basketball court reflects our shared vision of ensuring well-being and happiness for members of our community.”

Taghrid Oraibi, Head of Communications at Deliveroo Middle East said, "Working closely with Dubai Municipality, our mission was to enhance spaces in Hor Al Anz for both the community and delivery riders, who have a shared love for cricket and basketball. Embracing art, diversity, and the dynamic spirit of Dubai, this project transforms communal areas into vibrant hubs where residents can come together, engage in play, and contribute to shared experiences. We hope we have added a special touch of joy to the community by creating these unique spaces.”

Inspired by a shared commitment to community well-being, Dubai Municipality and Deliveroo are blending functionality and artistry to transform recreational areas turning them into visually captivating landmarks that reflect the dynamic spirit of Dubai.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.