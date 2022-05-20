Prism Digital, a leading digital marketing agency in the UAE has won the Agency on Record account for the world’s largest natural flower garden, the Dubai Miracle Garden, utilizing all the key marketing channels. The agency will be handling advertising partnerships and global digital marketing mandate for Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden.

Spread across seventy-two thousand square meters near the Arabian Ranches, the Dubai Miracle Garden is home to over 100 million blooms making it the world’s largest natural flower garden. It offers over 120 flower varieties and is ranked 26th of the 353 must-do things in Dubai by TripAdvisor.

This unmatched destination is undoubtedly a hidden gem in the midst of the wondrous city of Dubai and it leaves its visitors completely awestruck. However, not many people know about this amazing destination. This is what needs to change and hence getting the best digital marketing agency on board. DMG wants to rank its website on search engines and Prism Digital will be handling search engine optimization so that it shows up organically when someone searches for related keywords in Dubai. Not just that, Prism Digital will also be running paid advertising campaigns as well, potentially doubling the number of visitors to the garden. Prism Digital will also be managing all the official social media accounts for Dubai Miracle Garden, leaving no stone unturned in its quest to effectively reach potential visitors.

Prism Digital will also be managing advertising campaigns and digital marketing for Dubai Butterfly Garden. The Dubai Butterfly Garden, which claims to be the "World's Largest Covered Butterfly Garden" is located immediately next to the Dubai Miracle Garden and is made up of ten custom-built domes totaling 6,673 square meters. Each dome is packed with thousands of gorgeous butterflies of over 50 different species soaring over the visitors in various sizes and hues. The Dubai Butterfly Garden allows visitors to observe butterflies at various stages of development.

Commenting about this deal, Hussam Rahal, Business development Manager stated: ‘‘We chose Prism Digital after careful consideration and a strict bidding process and we’re certain that marketing experts at Prism Digital will take this brand to the next level by effectively making people informed about what DMG has to offer and effectively delivering the essence of this gem of a destination.’’

‘‘Prism has proven expertise in managing the international marketing campaigns for more than 15 brands in the UAE and generates more than 6 million USD in revenue for these tourist destinations every year. Tourism is our key focus and we will use all the tools in our global marketing arsenal to drive more traffic and sales to Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden.’’ said Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director of Prism Digital.

About Dubai Miracle Garden

Boasting more than 150 million flowers and more than 120 different varieties, Dubai Miracle Garden is the largest natural flower garden in the world. The park has undergone many changes throughout the seasons with nighttime experiences for visitors enhanced by sculptures kitted out with twinkling lights, the amphitheater being revamped to feature an observatory to enjoy live entertainment and panoramic views of the garden. There’s also a 400m walking track to take in the flower art, where there are also floral parades, street performers, Zumba sessions, and more.

About Prism Digital

Prism Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency in Dubai that specializes in creating and managing creative campaigns and performance-based digital advertising campaigns that produce real results. The agency has years of experience in creating ad campaigns for restaurants, hotel chains, entertainment venues and tourism locations. Having worked with companies in the tourism sector and the aviation industry, Prism Digital has a huge database of 45 Million profiles that have either visited Dubai or are planning to visit Dubai at some point in time. Prism Digital is an acclaimed performance marketing and media buying agency in the region that provides top-notch marketing and advertising solutions to over 150 clients. providing SEO, social media marketing, digital branding, and video marketing strategies to boost their business. Learn more about Prism at https://www.prism-me.com/