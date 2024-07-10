Dubai: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) is thrilled to announce that it will officially change its name to Gulf Mercantile Exchange (GME) effective September 2, 2024. This strategic rebranding follows the recent addition of Saudi Tadawul Group (STG) as a new strategic shareholder, marking a significant milestone in the Exchange’s growth and regional yet global expansion.

The new brand, Gulf Mercantile Exchange, better reflects the Exchange’s broadened vision and commitment to serving the entire Gulf region's energy and commodities markets. This rebranding aligns with the company’s mission to enhance market access and provide diverse trading opportunities for customers around the globe.

“We are excited to announce our new name, Gulf Mercantile Exchange, which signifies our dedication to broadening our reach and impact across the Gulf region,” said Raid Al-Salami, Managing director, Dubai Mercantile Exchange. “The addition of Saudi Tadawul Group as a strategic shareholder strengthens our position and supports our vision for future growth and innovation.”

About Dubai Mercantile Exchange Limited:

Dubai Mercantile Exchange Limited (DME) is the premier energy-focused commodities exchange east of the Suez and home to the world's third crude benchmark. A total of 20 billion barrels of Omani crude oil have traded on the exchange since inception in June 2007, while 3 billion barrels have been delivered via the DME’s physical delivery mechanism over the same period.

DME Holdings Limited is a joint venture between Dubai Holding, Oman Investment Authority and CME Group and the parent company of DME. In addition to its core shareholders, global financial institutions, and energy trading firms such as Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Shell, Vitol and Concord Energy have taken equity stakes in DME Holdings Limited, providing the exchange with a resounding vote of confidence by major players in global energy markets.

It is located within the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. All trades executed on DME are cleared through and guaranteed by CME Clearing. CME is regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Recognized Body by the DFSA.

