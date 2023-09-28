Design experts sought to blend art and eco-consciousness at iconic Media City Amphitheatre

Dubai, UAE: Freelancers and professionals within Dubai Media City’s vibrant ecosystem are officially invited to be part of something extraordinary and literally leave an indelible imprint on the city’s iconic Media City Amphitheatre.

Dubai Media City, a dynamic cornerstone of TECOM Group PJSC and the epicentre of content creation in the Middle East, has launched an exhilarating competition to spotlight the most talented design champions within its community by taking over the Dubai institution as an exciting 2023/24 events season beckons.

The creative ecosystem is on the hunt for visuals that not only dazzle the senses, but also champion sustainability and the beauty of green spaces. The winning artwork will be installed across Media City Amphitheatre – right at the heart of Dubai’s thriving media community – as the 15,000-seat venue space gears up for a sensational line-up of live concerts, exciting festivals, enlightening workshops, and knowledge-sharing sessions in the coming months.

But that's not all – this competition goes beyond artistry and is about making an impact on globally meaningful trends. The winning design at Media City Amphitheatre is required to shine a bright spotlight on sustainability and environmental awareness as global climate awareness grows and Dubai prepares to host of the prestigious United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023 (COP 28) from 30 November to 12 December.

To secure the winning entry, design ninjas within Dubai Media City’s ecosystem must craft original, awe-inspiring pieces that raise awareness about environmental sustainability and the wonder of green spaces. The submission should align with UAE's cultural guidelines, and be emailed in PDF format, along with its creator’s full name, company details, and phone number, to info@dmc.ae. The final date to submit entries is Friday, 6 October 2023.

The winning entry will be selected by a jury panel comprising Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City at TECOM Group PJSC; Jon Barber, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at TECOM Group; Thea Skelton, Director of Dubai Lynx Festival; and Sahar Rafique, Managing Director of NordStella.

“Dubai Media City, home to the world's most creative minds in the media and content sectors, is uniquely positioned to tell an engaging story of the need for environmental sustainability,” says Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City at TECOM Group PJSC.

“Our community is brimming with talented creatives, and we’re inviting them to join us in driving forward the global mission to make the world a greener place by creating engaging, memorable designs that strengthen Dubai’s efforts towards greater climate awareness and eco-consciousness. The winning design from this competition will be a visionary visual treat that transforms Media City Amphitheatre into a platform that highlights our planet’s environmental needs for now and the future.”

Media City Amphitheatre draws thousands of people from around the world every year as the region’s leading destination for exclusive stand-up shows, electrifying live concerts, and unforgettable festivals. Renowned artists like Eric Clapton, Amr Diab, and Jennifer Lopez graced the stage during the 2022/23 events season, when the RedFestDXB and Chill Out festivals also made triumphant returns.

Established in 2000 by TECOM Group, Dubai Media City enables the UAE and the region’s creative economy by providing a platform dedicated to high-quality media and content production. It is the address of global media organisations such as CNN, and Thomson Reuters, and the BBC.

Dubai Media City is among TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, and Dubai Design District (d3).