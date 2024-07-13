Dubai Mall records 57 million visitors in the first half of 2024, with over 8% increase in footfall compared to 2023, with growth in retail sales ranging from 8% to15% over the same period last year.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Dubai Mall, the Most Visited Place on Earth in 2023, has achieved further growth in 2024, recording57 million visitors during the first half of the year, in comparison to 52 million visitors for the same period in 2023. Performance of various categories have witnessed similar growth, recording growth in retail sales ranging from 8% to 15% over the same period last year.

Commenting on these results, Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, stated: “This growth reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and partners. Dubai Mall continues to set new benchmarks in retail and leisure, drawing millions from around the world. We are committed to enhancing every aspect of the mall to constantly cement its position as a premier global destination.”

Dubai Mall solidified its status as the most visited place on Earth in 2023, recording 105 million visitors, with a 19% increase from the previous year; this achievement was complemented by exceptionally strong sales figures, showcasing the mall's pivotal role in the retail and entertainment landscape.

The momentum continues in 2024 as Dubai Mall remains a global icon of retail and leisure, consistently offering innovative experiences.

About Dubai Mall

Inaugurated in 2008, Dubai Mall is the epicentre of modern retail and leisure in Dubai. It is the world's second largest shopping malls, measuring an impressive 1.2 million square metres. It has more than 1,200 retail outlets, including two anchor department stores, Galeries Lafayette and Bloomingdale's, along with over 200 international dining experiences. Its wide range of entertainment and leisure attractions include the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, Reel Cinema’s impressive 24-screen-cineplex, KidZania Dubai, Play DXB, Dubai Ice Rink, Ekart and Zabeel Sports District. These attractions, added to Fashion Avenue, which was inaugurated in 2018, further confirms Dubai Mall’s reputation as a symbol of luxury and innovation, contributing to Dubai's international reputation as a prime tourist destination.

About Emaar Malls Management (LLC)

Emaar Malls Management (LLC) manages some of the most iconic malls, entertainment, and community-integrated retail centres in the Middle East, including its flagship asset Dubai Mall, the world’s most visited mall, and Dubai Hills Mall, the leading lifestyle destination in Dubai Hills Estate.

Emaar Malls Management (LLC) (Emaar Malls) also manages Souk Al Bahar, an Arabesque style dining and entertainment development in Downtown Dubai; Dubai Marina Mall, a lifestyle shopping mall for residents and visitors of the Dubai Marina community; and Gold & Diamond Park, a shopping destination dedicated to gold and jewellery. In addition to other Emaar community malls: Arabian Ranches, Springs Souk, Meadows Village Meadows Souk, and several others.

Emaar Malls Management assets are developed as an integral part of the master plan developments of Emaar Properties, and, therefore, are strategically located in key areas of Dubai that benefit from favourable socio-economic demographics and increasing tourism.

For more information:

Emaar Marketing Department

Email: PR@emaar.ae