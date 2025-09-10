Dubai, UAE – A new LED volume studio has opened in Dubai, bringing Hollywood-quality visual technology to local creators, indie teams, and entrepreneurs in the UAE’s $369.9 million movie and entertainment market. The studio, launched by creative agency PROS.CRTV, features a frameless 4K LED wall designed to deliver a professional TV-quality look for shows, branded series, and commercial content, without relying on traditional green screens.

This type of setup is widely used in the film industry for its flexibility and realism. Productions like “The Mandalorian” and HBO’s “The Last of Us” relied on LED volumes to shoot immersive scenes with natural lighting and real-time environments.

From Hollywood to Media City: A Shift in Accessibility

Until recently, LED studios in Dubai were available only to large-scale productions with access to closed soundstages and multi-million-dirham budgets. The opening of the studio marks a change: this is the first LED volume in Dubai openly available to independent creators, small production teams, brands, and agencies.

The studio’s goal is to make top-quality visual tools part of the everyday production process, whether for music videos, commercials, digital shows, or corporate media.

“LED volumes offer more control, more realism, and significantly less time in post-production. Making this technology accessible to a wider market was the next logical step for Dubai’s media landscape,” says Rustam Rylskiy, founder of PROS.CRTV.

The studio’s LED wall, built at 3840×2160 resolution, supports real-time rendering of both natural environments (like beaches, cities, or skies) and stylised motion graphics. This makes it a powerful alternative to green screens, especially for creators who want to produce broadcast-ready content without expensive post-production. This innovation is a big step for the UAE’s AED 21.96 billion creative economy, making it easier to speed up production, cut post-production costs, and deliver realistic visuals even for short-form content such as podcasts, social media videos, digital ads, and branded series.

Part of a Growing UAE Creative Ecosystem

The launch aligns with Dubai’s positioning as a growing global centre for media and content creation. As of 2024, Dubai Studio City and its sister clusters host more than 4,000 media companies and employ over 40,000 creative professionals. In 2023 alone, over 358,000 minutes of original video content were produced across the emirate.

As of 2025, over 30,000 content creators and influencers are already active across the country, becoming a part of a booming ecosystem that now faces new professional standards. As of May 29, 2025, all commercial content creators in the UAE are required to hold a valid business licence, showing the growing formalisation of the industry.

PROS.CRTV has delivered visual campaigns and creative solutions for a wide range of clients, including one of the region’s largest conglomerates Almajal Alaali Corp, as well as Yandex, nDrive, SDG Arts & Science Foundation, Topero Properties, Binnopharm, Meike, and Bizon. With the launch of its new LED studio, the company is providing advanced visual technology to brands and agencies across the Middle East, helping them create more engaging content in the UAE’s growing entertainment market, valued at around $599.3 million.