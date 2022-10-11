Dubai – In its efforts to build and reinforce a customer-centric culture across the organization, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the UAE’s largest Islamic Bank and the second-largest Islamic bank in the world, recently introduced its Customer Charter #AllAboutYou, a promise that reflects DIB’s commitment in providing customers with banking services that are simple to understand, delivered in a responsible manner and in accordance with the highest standards of integrity.

#AllAboutYou was unveiled during a ceremony held at Sheikh Zayed Road Branch, in synch with the global customer-centric movement known as the Customer Service Week observed worldwide last week. The unveiling was done in the presence of senior management and employees across the bank with the objective of demonstrating the increasing significance of customer service in the organisation.

As part of its efforts to increase engagement with customers and staff, the bank organized a host of events during a festive week with the purpose of reinforcing the customer-centricity culture within the bank. The week included fun-filled activities that encouraged customers visiting DIB’s branches to take part in this celebratory initiative.

Commenting on this occasion Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, said: “We, at Dubai Islamic Bank, have always displayed commitment to create unique approaches that recognizes each and every step of our customers’ journey. By introducing #AllAboutYou, we made our Customer Service Commitment Pledge a loud call to action and to always listen, learn, reflect and improve, taking into account each customer’s individual needs throughout their journey with DIB. I would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere gratitude to our customers who have joined us in this initiative, which we strongly believe that it will have a direct impact on further strengthening the relationship we share with our stakeholders.”

Mr. Sanjay added: “Improving our customers’ financial knowledge and simplifying DIB services is another aspect of our new charter that aims to take our customers a step closer to a future that is filled with opportunities and endless possibilities. It is a platform for us to champion customer service while also listening to them and introducing innovative tailored solutions for every banking problem they may face.”

To learn more about DIB’s Customer Charter, please visit: https://www.dib.ae/about-us/customer-charter

-Ends-

