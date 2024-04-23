Strong growth in Total income by 27% YoY to AED 5.6 billion.

Net Profit (Pre-Tax) of AED 1.85 billion, a robust growth of 22% YoY.

Asset quality improved to 4.97% down 43 bps YTD

Settlement reached between DIB and NMC Healthcare.

Dubai: Dubai Islamic Bank (DFM: DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, today announced its results for the period ending March 31, 2024.

Q1 2024 Highlights:

Net Profit (Pre-Tax) registered AED 1,850 million up 22% YoY due to higher total income and lower impairment charges.

registered AED 1,850 million up 22% YoY due to higher total income and lower impairment charges. Net financing and sukuk investments reached AED 277 billion, up 3% YTD. Gross new underwriting and sukuk investments recorded AED 21.1 billion in Q1 2024 vs AED 20.8 billion in the same period of last year. The quarter saw net growth in new financing and sukuk disbursements to AED 8.9 billion compared to AED 1.9 billion in the prior year.

reached AED 277 billion, up 3% YTD. Gross new underwriting and sukuk investments recorded AED 21.1 billion in Q1 2024 vs AED 20.8 billion in the same period of last year. The quarter saw net growth in new financing and sukuk disbursements to AED 8.9 billion compared to AED 1.9 billion in the prior year. Total income reached to AED 5,607 million compared to AED 4,431 million, a solid expansion of 26.5% YoY.

reached to AED 5,607 million compared to AED 4,431 million, a solid expansion of 26.5% YoY. Net Operating Revenues showed a robust increase of 8.8% YoY to reach AED 2,998 million.

showed a robust increase of 8.8% YoY to reach AED 2,998 million. Net Operating Profit came at AED 2,149 million, a 6.7% YoY increase compared to AED 2,013 million in Q1 2023.

came at AED 2,149 million, a 6.7% YoY increase compared to AED 2,013 million in Q1 2023. Balance sheet expanded by a solid 4% YTD to AED 327 billion.

expanded by a solid 4% YTD to AED 327 billion. Strong growth in Customer deposits increasing to AED 236 billion, up 6% YTD with CASA comprising 38% of DIB’s deposit base.

increasing to AED 236 billion, up 6% YTD with CASA comprising 38% of DIB’s deposit base. Impairment charges were lower at AED 299 million against AED 496 million in Q1 2023, significantly down by 40% YoY.

were lower at AED 299 million against AED 496 million in Q1 2023, significantly down by 40% YoY. NPF declined to 4.97% compared to 5.40% in YE 2023, lower by 43 bps YTD. Cash Coverage rose to 93%, up 300 bps YTD.

declined to 4.97% compared to 5.40% in YE 2023, lower by 43 bps YTD. rose to 93%, up 300 bps YTD. Cost to income ratio marginally up by 120 bps YTD and 140 bps YoY to 28.3% as the bank continue to build its resources in key areas and functions in line with its growth strategy.

ratio marginally up by 120 bps YTD and 140 bps YoY to 28.3% as the bank continue to build its resources in key areas and functions in line with its growth strategy. Liquidity remains healthy with LCR at 167.6%.

at 167.6%. RoA and RoTE (pre-tax) remains strong at 2.3% up 20 bps YTD and 20.4% up 40 bps YTD respectively.

(pre-tax) remains strong at 2.3% up 20 bps YTD and 20.4% up 40 bps YTD respectively. CET1 stands at 13.1% (+30 bps YTD) and CAR at 17.5% (+20 bps YTD).

stands at 13.1% (+30 bps YTD) and at 17.5% (+20 bps YTD). DIB is pleased to have reached a settlement with NMC where DIB will receive cash consideration and Holdco notes in settlement of claims.

Read the full report here.

