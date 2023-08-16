Dubai: As part of its endeavors to enhance customer convenience and security, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has announced the integration of its DIB ‘alt’ services on mobile & internet banking with UAE PASS, the first secure unified national digital identity solution for the UAE.

All registered users of DIB ‘alt’ mobile & internet banking can now experience a hassle-free and secure login process via UAE PASS. This alternative login mechanism serves as a seamless replacement for conventional user ID/password and debit card number/pin-based logins. With a simple tap, DIB customers can access a wide range of banking services, empowering them to manage their finances conveniently and securely.

"This integration of UAE PASS into DIB ‘alt’ services marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey," said Musabbah Al Qaizi, Chief Digital Officer at DIB. "As a customer-centric bank, we continuously invest in cutting-edge technology to provide our customers with the best and most simplified banking experience. This collaboration with UAE PASS reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that simplify our customers' banking journey while ensuring the highest standards of security”.

DIB’s association with UAE PASS reaffirms its commitment to actively driving the adoption of state-of-the-art technology & partnering with key government entities to promote strategic initiatives.

“UAE PASS will empower our customers with seamless authentication through smartphone-based technology. In perfect alignment with the UAE government's vision for digital transformation and the elimination of outdated paper transactions, we embark on a shared journey to shape a future where convenience, security, and sustainability harmoniously converge,” Al Qaizi added.

DIB ‘alt’ is full service digital banking that enables customers to fulfill day-to-day banking needs through accessible and convenient digital channels with 135+ services available through the DIB ‘alt’ mobile, DIB ‘alt’ online, DIB ‘alt’ on WhatsApp or via any DIB ATMs.

Go explore DIB ‘alt’ – digital full-service banking from Dubai Islamic Bank.

-Ends-

About Dubai Islamic Bank:

Established in 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint-stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full-service Islamic bank and the second-largest Islamic bank in the world. With Group assets over USD 80bln and a market capitalization of more than USD 10bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across several markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary that is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, as well as the most extensive and innovative portfolio of Alternate Distribution Channels. The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early in 2017 marks DIB’s first foray in the Far East, the bank owns over 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, in May 2017, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC was given the license by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in 2018 in UAE. In early 2020, DIB completed the acquisition of Noor Bank, which solidifies its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. In 2021, DIB increased its foreign ownership limit to 40% reflecting the increasing confidence of global investors towards the bank.

The Bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the Best Islamic Bank in various prestigious ceremonies and recognized for its outstanding performance amongst the world’s Islamic Banks, marking it a clear indication of the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

Please follow us on DIB’s social channels:

https://www.facebook.com/dib.uae/

https://www.youtube.com/user/DubaiIslamicBank

https://twitter.com/DIBtoday

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-islamic-bank

https://www.instagram.com/dubai_islamic_bank/

For more PR information, please contact:

Dubai Islamic Bank

Kashif Moosa

Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Communication

Email: kmoosa@dib.ae

Weber Shandwick

Karan Narsinghani

Senior Account Manager

Email: knarsinghani@webershandwick.com