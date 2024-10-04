Dubai, UAE: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE and the globally renowned Islamic finance conglomerate, celebrated a notable milestone with the successful graduation of the 5th batch of high potential employees in DIB’s High Potential Employee Development Programme (HIPO).

In the bank’s ongoing endeavour to hone talent within the organisation and provide them with a platform to excel individually as well contribute in fulfilling the bank’s ambitious growth opportunities, the HIPO programme began in 2015 and has alreadya delivered an army of nearly 150 professionals who are not just excelling in the workforce but leading by example.

The 5th batch of HIPO graduates were felicitated by the Group CEO, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, as well as other executives from the senior leadership team of the organisation.

The HIPO programme is an 18-month intensive leadership training schedule that includes a comprehensive suite of assessments, specialised training, mentorship, and coaching. Developed in partnership with globally recognised institutions, HIPO equips participants to excel in their roles and drive the bank’s strategic objectives.

To ensure the momentum is maintained, DIB has begun rolling out nominations for the next cohort for the next programme that is scheduled to commence in Q4 2024.

Commenting on the success and effectiveness of the journey undertaken so far, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, said, "The High Potential Programme is central to our inclusive talent development approach within the organisation, designed to prepare the next wave of leaders in the banking and financial sector. This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering outstanding talent by empowering individuals who possess the inherent traits with advanced skill sets ensuring both professional and personal elevation as well as quality contribution to further the organisation’s strategic goals. Our ambition is to unleash these individuals into the financial world so that they support and positively impact the larger economic objectives of the UAE. I extend my warmest congratulations to all our graduates and look forward to their future contributions to our collective ambitions. We also extend our profound thanks to all our partners for their enduring commitment and involvement in our training endeavours, which are crucial in systematically cultivating quality professionals within our organisation.”

As DIB steadfastly invests in its workforce, the bank upholds its position of leadership in the banking sector as an Employer of Choice, committed to promoting professional development and fostering inclusivity at every level of the organisation including the vital Emiratisation Agenda.

For more information about DIB’s training programmes and career opportunities, please visit www.dib.ae.

About Dubai Islamic Bank:

Established in 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets almost reaching USD90 billion and market capitalization of nearly USD 9bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, as well as the most extensive and innovative portfolio of Alternate Distribution Channels. The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early in 2017 marks DIB’s first foray in the Far East, the bank owns a nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, in May 2017, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC was given the license by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in 2018 in UAE. In early 2020, DIB completed the acquisition of Noor Bank, which solidifies its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. In 2023, DIB entered Turkey through a 20% acquisition of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services.



DIB is committed to leading the way in sustainable Islamic financing, with a total sustainable sukuk issuances of USD 2.75 billion to date and strategic involvement in green and sustainable capital markets, reflecting the bank’s ongoing dedication to ESG principles and a sustainable future.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the Best Islamic Bank in various prestigious ceremonies and recognized for its outstanding performance amongst the world’s Islamic Banks, marking it a clear indication of the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

Please follow us on DIB’s social channels:

https://www.facebook.com/dib.uae/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-islamic-bank

https://www.instagram.com/dubai_islamic_bank/

https://x.com/dibtoday

https://www.youtube.com/user/DubaiIslamicBank

For more PR information, please contact: