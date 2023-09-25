Dubai – Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has today announced that it will plant one tree for every new customer who opens a DIB account. Through this novel initiative, the Bank has not only taken a decisive step towards effective climate action, it has also ensured significant and sustained impact by including its customers and fostering a community of environmentally-conscious individuals.

In the run-up to COP 28 as the UAE readies itself to host the world on one cohesive platform to plan and act on crucial climate matters, this strategic program, emerging from the innate ethos of DIB, is a testimony the bank’s ambitions of playing a leading role in the ESG space, and to make the world a better place for all. Moreover, given the overriding focus of this year, where the UAE has reaffirmed its commitment towards ESG, DIB has reenergized its charter by instilling sustainability within the core fabric of the organisation. The fundamental idea is to make banking rewarding for customers and develop a sense of responsibility within the community towards the climate and the environment.

The project will run in partnership with two leading NGOs in this domain, Emirates Environmental Group and The Storey Group, and will include both trees on land as well as mangrove forest. As part of the initiative, customers will receive specific information on the trees dedicated to them.

Speaking of the project, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer at DIB, said: “The One Tree for Everyone” initiative reflects DIB’s total commitment and strategic intent towards sustainability and climate change. ESG is fully embedded in our business strategy and will effectively govern and dictate our operations going forward.

We believe that as the largest Islamic financial institution in the UAE, and amongst the most influential around the world, our responsibility is to not just align ourselves through reducing the Group’s own carbon footprint but to also play a pivotal role in influencing, transforming and deliberately changing the way our customers and the wider community view climate action and sustainability.

The time to change is now and Dubai Islamic Bank is moving ahead on this incredible journey aligned to the UAE Net Zero 2050 agenda.” Dr. Chilwan concluded.

About Dubai Islamic Bank:

Established in 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint-stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full-service Islamic bank and the second-largest Islamic bank in the world. With Group assets over USD 80bln and a market capitalization of more than USD 10bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across several markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary that is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, as well as the most extensive and innovative portfolio of Alternate Distribution Channels. The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early in 2017 marks DIB’s first foray in the Far East, the bank owns over 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, in May 2017, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC was given the license by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in 2018 in UAE. In early 2020, DIB completed the acquisition of Noor Bank, which solidifies its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. In 2021, DIB increased its foreign ownership limit to 40% reflecting the increasing confidence of global investors towards the bank.

The Bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the Best Islamic Bank in various prestigious ceremonies and recognized for its outstanding performance amongst the world’s Islamic Banks, marking it a clear indication of the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector.

