Dubai, UAE: Dubai Investment PJSC (DFM:DIC), a diversified investment group with a broad portfolio of businesses, announced today the appointment of xCube, a leading fintech company and market maker, as the Liquidity Provider for its shares listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Under the terms of the one-year agreement, xCube will independently trade Dubai Investment shares starting today 11th June 2024, entering two-way daily quotes into the market within the defined parameters of the mandate, and in compliance with regulations set by the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and SCA. All necessary regulatory approvals have been secured.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, stated, "The strategic decision to appoint xCube as a liquidity provider shows our commitment to increase shareholder value by enhancing liquidity. This improvement of liquidity will directly benefit Dubai Investments shareholders by facilitating the trading of the shares more easily in the short term and promoting a higher valuation in the long term.”

Saad Chalabi, CEO of xCube, added, "We are grateful for the trust Dubai Investments has placed in us. Our aim is to leverage our technology and expertise in local markets to optimize the liquidity of Dubai Investments shares. This will support investors when trading on Dubai Investments shares by decreasing the bid ask spread and decreasing unwanted liquidity driven volatility."

Enquiries

Dubai Investments PJSC

Mohammed Alshamsi, Investor Relations Manager

ir@dubaiinvestments.com

About Dubai Investments PJSC

Dubai Investments PJSC, established in 1995, is one of the largest investment companies in the UAE. With an active investment approach, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, Dubai Investments embarked on a pioneering journey, becoming one of the first companies to be listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). With an 11.5% ownership from the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), 15,558 shareholders, a paid-up capital of AED 4.25 billion and total assets worth AED 21.46 billion, the Company’s diverse portfolio consists of 30+ wholly and partly owned companies. The Company has applied insight and experience to organically expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, building materials, construction, financial services, healthcare and education among others. To know more visit – www.dubaiinvestments.com

xCube LLC

Souzan Beydoun, VP of Marketing and Communications

sbeydoun@xcube.ae

About xCube LLC

xCube is a leading market making and brokerage firm based in Dubai. As the largest market maker on the DFM, xCube also offers issuer services that support liquidity and enhance shareholder value. xCube brokerage provides an online securities brokerage app with access created to enhance the long-term health of capital markets by nurturing and empowering investors. With a commitment to inclusivity, our platform provides access to markets with no financial requirements at the touch of a button – simple, fast, secure and affordable for all.