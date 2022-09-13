Dubai: Dubai Investments PJSC [DFM: DIC], the leading, diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has announced interim dividend of 7.5% to the shareholders.

This interim dividend was the result of the Group’s divestment of 50% equity interest in Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC with the resultant gain of nearly AED 1 billion to be recognised in Q3 2022.

A proposal to this effect was approved by the shareholders at the Group’s General Assembly Meeting.

