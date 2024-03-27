Dubai, UAE: The Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) has successfully delivered the region's first-ever Technology ADR Training. This unprecedented program establishes Dubai as a hub for tech dispute resolution expertise.

In a strategic collaboration with the renowned Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center (SVAMC), DIAC offered this groundbreaking training, marking SVAMC's first initiative outside the United States. The choice of Dubai as the location underscores the city's position as a global technology centre.

The program featured international expert trainers who explored the compelling advantages of ADR in technology disputes, the intricacies of drafting arbitration clauses for tech contracts, and specialised topics in technology arbitration.

“Technology is a driving force in the global economy, and effective dispute resolution mechanisms are essential for its continued growth,” said Jehad Kazim, DIAC Executive Director. "DIAC is at the forefront of providing cutting-edge ADR solutions for this crucial industry, ensuring businesses can thrive within a secure and innovative environment."

This training highlights the significance of ADR as a flexible, efficient, and cost-effective alternative to traditional litigation for technology disputes. DIAC's leadership in this domain fosters a robust and sustainable global tech landscape.

