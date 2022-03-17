Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Academic City (DIAC), the MENA region’s largest educational hub, is driving efforts to enhance the landscape for research-based academic institutions and applied learning in the UAE. DIAC aims to advance the region’s educational sector and boost innovation by working alongside its academic partners and offering the right environment for research and development in universities across the emirate.

DIAC houses universities from Australia, UK, India and other parts of the globe. The past year was particularly impactful for the education hub as a number of academic partners expanded programme offerings and facilities to equip students with hands-on learning experiences. University of Birmingham partnered with Siemens to create a ‘Living Lab’ to promote research in data, technology, urban systems and achieving net-zero while Amity University Dubai launched an Artificial Intelligence Lab where students can investigate the growing tech field.

At Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP), DIAC’s sister education hub and the region’s leading HR and training hub, the University of Wollongong unveiled their ‘Campus of the Future’, which features laboratories specialising in chemistry, thermodynamics, manufacturing. Heriot-Watt University also operates a Centre of Excellence in Smart Construction (CESC) to revolutionise the way smarter cities are developed, managed and operated.

Mohammad Abdullah, Managing Director of DIAC and DKP, said, “Today, investing in science, research and innovation at the academic level is integral to advancing key industries and contributing to a diversified economy. The nation’s focus on nurturing future professionals and skilled talent is making the UAE an increasingly popular choice for students and universities alike and enabling the country’s vision to become a pioneering global destination for technology and innovation.”

He added, “Many of our academic partners are embracing the virtues of research-based education by investing in state-of-the-art laboratories and centres where students and professors alike can enrich their knowledge journey. Our ambition is to continue supporting universities in adopting a research-first approach, while attracting new global research-based institutions to take advantage of our hub’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and business-friendly policies to expand their activity into our exceptionally diverse and driven region.”

Please see attached the complete release and images to support here. Please do reach out to be for any further information.