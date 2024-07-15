Empowering future leaders with hands-on training

Launch of the Packaging for Sustainability Programme

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Humanitarian and Heriot-Watt University Dubai have announced a partnership to enhance capacity building, knowledge sharing, and the implementation of innovative sustainable solutions within the humanitarian sector. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in fostering educational and practical synergies between the two institutions.

Giuseppe Saba, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, highlighted the significance of this collaboration: "By partnering with Heriot-Watt University Dubai, we are taking a significant step towards building a more resilient and sustainable humanitarian sector. Together, we aim to empower the next generation of leaders and innovators who will drive positive change in the world."

Mathew Sukumaran, Chief Operating Officer of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Heriot-Watt University Dubai is dedicated to driving innovation and fostering talent development. This partnership with Dubai Humanitarian aligns with our commitment to providing students with invaluable experiential learning opportunities and contributing to the broader societal impact through sustainable solutions."

The partnership is designed to leverage the strengths and expertise of both Dubai Humanitarian and Heriot-Watt University Dubai to achieve the following strategic objectives:

Internship and Training Opportunities: Heriot-Watt University Dubai students will benefit from hands-on training and internship programs at Dubai Humanitarian. These opportunities will enhance their skills and provide real-world experience in a dynamic workplace environment.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai students will benefit from hands-on training and internship programs at Dubai Humanitarian. These opportunities will enhance their skills and provide real-world experience in a dynamic workplace environment. Knowledge Sharing and Educational Trips: The partnership will facilitate knowledge-sharing initiatives and educational trips, enabling students and faculty to gain insights into the latest trends and best practices in the humanitarian sector.

The partnership will facilitate knowledge-sharing initiatives and educational trips, enabling students and faculty to gain insights into the latest trends and best practices in the humanitarian sector. Joint Research and Collaborative Projects: Both parties will undertake joint research projects focusing on sustainable packaging approaches and various innovative solutions. This collaborative effort aims to address key challenges in the humanitarian field through cutting-edge research and development.

Both parties will undertake joint research projects focusing on sustainable packaging approaches and various innovative solutions. This collaborative effort aims to address key challenges in the humanitarian field through cutting-edge research and development. Hosting and Organizing Events: The partnership will encourage collaborative efforts in hosting and organizing various events such as academic conferences, forums, site visits, seminars, and symposiums. These events will serve as platforms for sharing knowledge, fostering dialogue, and driving innovation.

A key initiative stemming from this partnership is the Packaging for Sustainability Programme, which engages academic experts, industry leaders, government officials, and, most importantly, students and innovators through a series of academic activations. Key components of the programme include the Packaging for Sustainability Symposium, an annual event bringing together over 100 experts to discuss and develop sustainable packaging practices, scheduled for 21 October 2024, and a Design Competition that encourages students to create practical solutions for reducing the environmental impacts of packaging, spanning from June to October 2024 and culminating in a presentation by the winning team at COP29 in Azerbaijan.

This initiative is expected to yield several impactful outcomes, including the development of innovative packaging solutions that reduce environmental impact, increased awareness and understanding of sustainable practices among stakeholders, the establishment of long-term collaborations, and the nurturing of a new generation of environmental leaders.

About Dubai Humanitarian

Dubai Humanitarian, formerly known as the International Humanitarian City, is the largest humanitarian hub in the world. It was founded in 2003 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, through the merger of Dubai Aid City and Dubai Humanitarian City.

As the only non-profit, independent, humanitarian free-zone Authority, Dubai Humanitarian hosts a diverse community of approximately 80 members. This community comprises international entities such as UN organizations, non-profits, non-governmental organizations, and commercial companies, collectively working to advance humanitarian and development efforts worldwide.