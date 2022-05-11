The official signing ceremony took place at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai to mark the launch of the programme

United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding Entertainment and the UAE’s first and only hospital dedicated to treating children and adolescents, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital have yesterday announced the launch of the Happiness Programme to help inspire fun, joy, learning and happiness among children at the hospital.

An official signing ceremony launched the unique programme at the MOTIONGATE™ Dubai. The programme aims to help create happy and positive experiences for children and parents, which coincides with the launch of an exclusive Happiness Pass and a series of edutainment initiatives all year round.

The one-of-a-kind pass will provide children of Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital with access to six Dubai Holding Entertainment attractions, including The Green Planet, LEGOLAND® Dubai, LEGOLAND® Water Park, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Bollywood Parks™ Dubai and Laguna Waterpark.

With six-month validity, children will have the chance to visit their favourite attractions throughout the year helping to inspire learning and joy as they engage with world famous movie characters such as Kungfu Panda, Shrek, Smurfs and more.

As part of a wider happiness strategy, the partnership will also include year-long edutainment experiences whereby Dubai Holding Entertainment will be opening interactive pop-up zones within the hospital such as an activation zone, treasure hunts and much more. In addition, little patients will be invited to experience special events and meet & greets with their favourite characters.

Fernando Eiroa, CEO at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “Bringing families together to spend quality time is embedded in Dubai Holding Entertainment’s DNA. Our destinations and attractions are created with the purpose of bringing joy and creating memories for families. We are honored to be partnering with Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, an established institution which shares our core values.”

Al Jalila Children’s was established under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and is the first dedicated children’s hospital in the UAE, providing compassionate and quality healthcare children. His Highness’ vision is to have Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital as one of the top 10 pediatric hospitals in the world.

“We are excited to be partnering with Dubai Holding Entertainment for the Happiness Programme and look forward to working together to ensure that our young patients have a fun and inspiring time while in the hospital,” said Dr. Abdulla Ibrahim Al Khayat, Chief Executive Officer, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital.

“We entered this collaboration as we believe it is vital to ensure that children and parents experience a pleasant and stress-free environment during their healing journey, which will definitely speed up their recovery. Under the new agreement, Al Jalila will be able to provide edutainment opportunities for the children all through the year,” added Dr. Abdulla Ibrahim Al Khayat.

