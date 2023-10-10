Dubai: Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), the enabling healthcare and wellness destination, has marked World Mental Health Day with the launch of a new initiative: ‘DHCC Mental Wellbeing Community Talks Programme,’ created to raise awareness on the importance of mental health by encouraging dialogue on the topic.

The ‘DHCC Mental Wellbeing Community Talks Programme,’ will provide a platform for members of the DHCC community and the public to meet and discuss mental health, share knowledge and their experiences.

The programme builds on the Mental Health Programme, launched by Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of DHCC, in 2018 to support the UAE Government’s mandate on improving mental wellbeing among the country’s youth and adults. The goal of the newly launched initiative is to help empower diverse communities across Dubai to improve their mental health and overall wellbeing.

In collaboration with American Wellness Center, the initiative will span a period of six months and will include community-focused gatherings held in Society in DHCC. The American Wellness Center has been a business partner of DHCC since 2013 and is home to more than 40 mental health professionals that provide best-in-class service.

Commenting on the initiative, Kawthar Kazim, Vice President Business Support, DHCA, said: “DHCC’s ecosystem is home to a network of more than 20 mental health facilities with specialised mental healthcare experts from around the world with the required skillsets to meet the ever-growing healthcare needs of communities across Dubai. In line with the UAE’s government objectives, we are committed to enabling access to the best mental health practitioners to raise awareness and demonstrate the strong support system available within DHCC.”

Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Chairman of the Board at American Wellness Center in DHCC commented: “Engaging residents through community-focused sessions is an important step to eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health and raising awareness about the different treatment therapies available in the emirate. We are proud to be associated with this cause that will help empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing.”

