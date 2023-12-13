Fast tracking of Verification for DHCC Healthcare Professionals

Dubai - Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) free zone, partners with The DataFlow Group, a leader in Primary Source Verification (PSV), to offer a new platinum service exclusively designed for the DHCC community to assist with and streamline professional licensing.

DHCA’s partnership with The DataFlow Group will benefit the registered healthcare facilities and professionals at DHCC by facilitating their access to the group’s verification services, a requirement for the licensing of healthcare professionals in Dubai. The DataFlow Group will offer a new Platinum Service to the DHCC community which entails numerous benefits. The exclusive service promises an unparalleled level of customer service by managing the verification process comprehensively via The DataFlow Group’s team of verification experts. The DHCC community can book a doorstep service that includes collection, upload, payment, process tracking and the delivery of their reports resulting in an expedited and seamless verification process.

Allae Almanini, Chief Financial Officer, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: “Our ongoing efforts are dedicated to delivering premium services to our business partners, aligning with our overarching goal of establishing DHCC as the healthcare investment hub within Dubai. We aim to empower our partners to navigate challenges seamlessly by providing them with exceptional end-to-end support services. The partnership with the DataFlow Group reflects our commitment to ensuring the success and satisfaction of our valued business partners, contributing to a dynamic and thriving partnership ecosystem.”

As part of this partnership, The DataFlow Group will have a dedicated counter in Masaar Government Services, DHCC’s customer service solution center, for a seamless licensing experience and to enhance the all-inclusive service approach which DHCA strives to offer to its community.

Sunil Kumar, CEO of The DataFlow Group, says of the new partnership, “We are thrilled to further our collaboration with Dubai Healthcare City Authority. This strategic partnership leverages our new Platinum Service, ensuring an optimized and streamlined verification process for healthcare professionals in DHCC, delivering a superior ‘at your doorstep’ experience. This highlights our commitment towards providing an unmatched level of customer experience, ensuring excellent support for the DHCC community and working together towards continued success and prosperity.”

About Dubai Healthcare City:

Established in 2002 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) has become the emirate’s specialized freezone in health and wellness services, and a leading destination for healthcare investments. The freezone is governed by Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA). DHCC offers a comprehensive range of business solutions covering start-ups to mega healthcare projects, as well as independent and visiting physicians. DHCC, a preferred destination for medical, wellness, academic, and research institutions, complements its offering with a selection of modern lifestyle options, providing its visitors with a wide range of hospitality, shopping, and entertainment features.