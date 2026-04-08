Dubai, UAE: As interest in gold continues to rise across the UAE, Dubai Gold District — the world’s most trusted gold and jewellery destination has introduced a personalised delivery service through participating retailers, allowing customers to purchase gold and jewellery through private consultations from the comfort of their homes with secure delivery directly to their doorstep.

Dubai Gold District, the Home of Gold, brings together some of the world’s most recognised gold and jewellery retailers within one destination, combining Dubai’s rich gold heritage with a modern shopping experience. With many customers continuing to see gold as a reliable store of value and a meaningful purchase for both gifting and personal investment, the new service makes it easier to shop for gold and jewellery while maintaining the trust and service that Dubai’s gold shopping experience is known for.

The service has launched with participating retailers Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Kanz and Kalyan Jewellers, with additional retailers expected to join the initiative in the coming months. Customers can contact retailers directly to arrange private consultations for gold bullion, coins or jewellery. Once a selection has been made, purchases can be securely delivered to the customer’s home, offering a discreet and tailored experience.

At a time when many are seeking greater ease and reassurance in how they shop, it is important that the gold buying experience evolves with them.

With this delivery service, we are extending the trusted Dubai Gold District experience beyond the store, allowing customers to purchase gold from the comfort and privacy of their homes, while maintaining the transparency and service that define gold shopping in Dubai,” said Muath AlRais, Senior Operations Manager, Dubai Gold District.

Dubai has long been recognised as one of the world’s most trusted destinations for buying gold, supported by transparent pricing, competitive rates and a rich trading heritage. As global gold prices continue to attract attention, retailers within Dubai Gold District are responding to growing customer interest by introducing new ways for them to shop, while still benefiting from the dedicated service and expertise that make buying gold in Dubai both reassuring and rewarding.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds: “We are seeing growing interest from customers who want to purchase gold with greater convenience and privacy, particularly when selecting investment pieces or high-value jewellery. Personal consultations and secure home delivery allow us to guide customers through their selection and bring the same trusted experience they would receive in store, directly to their homes.”

Kalyan Jewellers: “Our customers value the transparency and competitiveness of Dubai’s gold market. By offering personalised consultations and secure delivery, we are making it easier for customers to purchase gold while still benefiting from the expertise, guidance and trust they expect when making such an important purchase.”

The Dubai Gold District and the Dubai Gold Souk continue to operate normal opening hours, with retailers welcoming customers in store while also offering the added convenience of the new delivery service.

For more information, visit www.dubaigolddistrict.com