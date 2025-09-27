Phase Two to be Completed in Q2 2026, Introducing Exciting New Elements to the World’s Largest Choreographed Fountain

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – After a five-month hiatus, Dubai Fountain is set to return to its rightful place as the soul of Downtown Dubai. On October 1, the world’s largest choreographed fountain system will once again welcome visitors, ready to captivate audiences with its timeless display of water, light, and music.

The eagerly awaited reopening has already drawn significant interest from both locals and international visitors, many of whom have been following the fountain closely through social media updates and enquiring about the reopening date. Some have even planned their Dubai trips around this momentous occasion, underscoring the global significance and enduring appeal of this iconic landmark.

Excitement and anticipation are building as families, tourists, and fountain enthusiasts prepare to gather for the first shows, which promise to mark a special moment for Dubai’s residents and the international community alike.

Phase One of the renovation, completed ahead of schedule, included essential maintenance works such as tiling, water insulation, and paint to preserve the fountain’s signature beauty and ensure its continued safety and reliability.

Emaar has also confirmed that Phase Two of the renovation is set for completion in Q2 2026. This next stage will see the installation of innovative new features designed to elevate the Dubai Fountain experience even further, blending creativity and technology to deliver fresh moments of wonder to audiences from around the world.

Upon reopening, regular show timings will resume, with two afternoon performances at 1:00 pm and 1:30 pm daily, and on Fridays at 2:00 pm and 2:30 pm. Evening performances will run from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm, with intervals of 30 minutes, offering visitors multiple opportunities to enjoy the fountain’s stunning choreography.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said: “The return of Dubai Fountain is a celebration of Dubai itself – its spirit, its energy, and its ability to inspire the world. This landmark has always brought people together, creating shared moments of wonder and joy. When the fountain reopens, it will remind us once again of what Dubai represents: innovation, ambition, and the creation of experiences that leave a lasting impression on everyone who visits.”

Emaar remains committed to delivering unforgettable experiences for residents and tourists alike, ensuring that Dubai continues to shine as a global destination for leisure, culture, and innovation. The reopening of Dubai Fountain will reinforce the city’s reputation as a vibrant hub where world-class attractions, entertainment, and hospitality come together to create lasting memories.

As the fountain prepares to illuminate the night sky once again, anticipation continues to build, heralding a triumphant return of a beloved icon and the beginning of a bold new chapter in its journey. And with Phase Two on the horizon, audiences can look forward to brand-new surprises in the coming months, ensuring that the wonder of Dubai Fountain continues to evolve and inspire.

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. One of the world’s largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of approximately 1.7 billion sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 122,000 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approximately 1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 40 hotels and resorts with over 9,800 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, around 32 percent of Emaar’s revenue is from its shopping malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, commercial leasing, and international businesses.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world’s largest performing fountain, are among Emaar’s trophy destinations.

Follow Emaar on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/emaardubai; X:www.twitter.com/emaardubai; Instagram: www.instagram.com/emaardubai

For all media queries, please contact: PR@emaar.ae