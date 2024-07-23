UAE, Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) and the Mohammad Omar Bin Haider Holding Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation and coordination, bolstering the strategic partnership between the two entities, and advancing their shared humanitarian goals.

The MoU was officially inked by HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, and Dr. Hessa Mohammed Omar bin Haidar, representing the Mohammad Omar Bin Haider Holding Group, along with Muzoon Ahmed bin Masoud legal advisor.

The signing event, held at the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children’s premises, was attended by both signatories, along with representatives from both entities.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri stressed that the agreement will not only foster cooperation across various fields to better serve the community and support women and children in Dubai and the broader UAE, but also emphasize DFWAC’s commitment to strengthening its partnerships with the private sector and consolidating efforts to enhance the welfare of women and children. Al Mansouri expressed gratitude towards the Mohammad Omar Bin Haider Holding Group for their support in humanitarian efforts and pursuit of common goals.

The memorandum outlines a framework for cooperation and consultation between the two parties, leveraging the specialized services each offers to support humanitarian and community work. It includes treatment sessions for the foundation's clients and to waive any associated fees and treatment expenses.

Further, the memorandum specifies that the Mohammad Omar Bin Haider Holding Group will distribute coupons for free treatment as gifts to the DFWAC’s clients during holidays and special occasions. Additionally, it offers free services to DFWAC’s employees as a form of encouragement. The group will also host specialized vocational training courses in fields such as laser technology, skincare, and nutrition, offering certificates recognized by the group.

As per the terms of the MoU, the group will support and sponsor the foundation's initiatives in line with its governing principles. There will also be an exchange of experiences, with each party participating in the training courses and workshops organized by the other, enhancing collaboration and shared learning opportunities.