Golfing fans are set to enjoy more comprehensive coverage of the sport, thanks to a collaboration between the DP World Tour and Dubai Eye 103.8, the UAE’s number 1 talk radio station.

The partnership will run until February 2024, and see them invest in the development of LIVE radio content, a brand-new podcast series and social media coverage that will take listeners behind the scenes of golf’s global tour.

It will give listeners the chance to hear from top golfers, building up to LIVE on course coverage from Jumeirah Golf Estates for the flagship season finale in the Race to Dubai, the DP World Tour Championship, in November.

Off Script is hosted by Robbie Greenfield, Sonal Rupani and Chris McHardy. It airs on Dubai Eye 103.8 FM from 5:00PM-8:00PM Monday-Friday, each week across the UAE.

Whether it is dissecting the outcome of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, debating who will win the coveted Race to Dubai title, or getting insights on the future of golf with the Tour’s leadership team – Off Script will have fans across the region covered.

In addition to the radio show, Robbie Greenfield and former DP World Tour player Zane Scotland will be hosting a brand-new podcast series dedicated to golf called ‘The First Tee’.

The first episode of the podcast released on Tuesday September 19, features an interview with newly crowned BMW PGA Champion New Zealand's Ryan Fox. Upcoming episodes feature conversations with the likes of Italian professional golfer Guido Migliozzi and English golfer on the G4D Tour, Kipp Popert.

Speaking about the collaboration Tom Phillips, Head of Middle East at the DP World Tour, said: “Off Script is known for topical talk, big name guests and a strong dose of humour, so we look forward to getting fans inside the game with fun and fascinating interviews and debates with some of the biggest names in golf.”

About the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour is the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group, with a global schedule featuring a minimum of 39 tournaments in 26 different countries across the 2023 season.

Formerly known as the European Tour, which was established in 1972, the 2023 DP World Tour schedule includes five Rolex Series events, along with four Major Championships, one World Golf Championship event, as well as tournaments staged around the world with a minimum prize of $2million for all events solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour.

The season concludes with the final Rolex Series event, the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, where the winner of the Tour’s season-long competition, the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, will be crowned.

DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, is the title partner of the DP World Tour, which is administered by the European Tour group.

