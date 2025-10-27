DESC partners with selected Dubai businesses to Promote Safe QR Code Practices

DUBAI: On the occasion of Cybersecurity awareness month, the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) launches the “Scan Smart” campaign from 24th to 30th October 2025, an initiative aimed at raising awareness, empowering every citizen with knowledge of cyber security protecting businesses, and preventing QR code-related cyber threats to all audience groups.

As QR codes become increasingly integrated into everyday transactions at restaurants, retail outlets, hotels, events, and other facilities, the risk of tampered or malicious codes poses a significant cybersecurity challenge. Threat actors can exploit public QR codes by replacing or overlaying them, potentially redirecting users to phishing sites, installing malware, or capturing sensitive personal data.

Reports indicated that more than 4.2 million attempts to forge QR codes were detected globally in the first half of 2025 alone, highlighting the urgent need to raise awareness about these risks and encourage users to adopt safer habits when scanning codes.

Through the “Scan Smart” campaign, DESC seeks to equip both individuals and businesses with the tools to recognize legitimate QR codes, avoid tampered ones, and report suspicious activity, transforming awareness into action to strengthen Dubai’s digital resilience.

Commenting on the launch, H.E Yousuf AlShaibani, Chief Executive at Dubai Electronic Security Center said: “The ‘Scan Smart’ campaign reflects DESC’s commitment to empowering both businesses and the public with practical cybersecurity knowledge and tools to safeguard their digital interactions. Through this initiative, we aim to make Dubai a safer cyberspace for everyone.”

The campaign includes an interactive kiosk, and engaging microsite designed to educate the public on safe QR code practices. The campaign also promotes RZAM, DESC’s free browser extension, which detects suspicious websites that may appear after scanning QR codes.

As part of the initiative, a network of F&B venues across Dubai are participating as “Scan Smart Partners”. These venues are displaying campaign branded materials such as stickers and table tents, encouraging safe scanning habits, while offering free coffee and exclusive discounts.

The “Scan Smart Partner” label identifies venues that are actively supporting DESC’s community outreach efforts by integrating cybersecurity awareness into everyday environments. Displayed on items like cups, counters, or café walls, the label signals to the public that the venue is part of a city-wide initiative to promote safe digital habits starting with something as simple and routine as scanning a QR code responsibly in the spaces where people gather, relax, and connect. By displaying the “Scan Smart Partner” badge, participating businesses demonstrate social responsibility and alignment with Dubai’s vision of a safer cyberspace. This collaboration transforms cafés into micro awareness hubs, community spaces where digital safety meets daily life.

Customers are encouraged to take the time to verify QR codes before scanning and opening any associated links. This simple step can help prevent exposure to fraudulent or malicious content. Any fraudulent codes should be reported through the appropriate channels to support broader monitoring and timely alerts. The campaign reinforces DESC’s ongoing commitment to protecting Dubai digital ecosystem and promote a cyber-aware community. It also aligns with the UAE’s Year of Community bringing people together while promoting safer online practices.