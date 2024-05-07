On the first evening of the Arabian Travel Market, Dubai Duty Free was voted "Best Duty Free Shopping in the Middle East” for the 23rd consecutive year at the Business Traveller Middle East (BTME) Awards held at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC on 6th May.

Dubai Duty Free came out top in the readers' and online survey conducted by the Business Traveller magazine in the airports category and beat stiff competition among the other nominated airport retailers in Qatar, Muscat, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the award, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Colm McLoughlin, said, "We are thrilled to receive the "Best Duty Free Shopping in the Middle East” for the 23rd consecutive year. This is a testament to the dedication of our team of staff, who have continued to do an excellent job over the past four decades. Thanks to all who have voted for us every year, and I want to express my gratitude to our Chairman, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, for his unwavering support through the years.”

Organised by Motivate Publishing and Panacea Publishing, the awards recognise the best of the best across 41 categories spanning three main divisions including airlines, airports and hotels as well as a special award for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award for "Best Duty Free Shopping in the Middle East" was presented by Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner and Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group to Colm McLoughlin along with Salah Tahlak, Joint COO and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing.

