As part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility and its support of the Dubai-based charity organisation Gulf for Good (G4G), Dubai Duty Free will rally behind three of its employees for a Charity Challenge cycling across the beautiful landscape of Namibia from 4th – 10th November.

The three staff from Dubai Duty Free – Akram Ahmedov, Glenda Sagun and Nelvin Tesoro will don their cycling helmets and hit the road on two wheels along with other cycling enthusiasts for a 6-day cycling challenge organised by Gulf for Good (G4G) for the benefit of the Physically Active Youth (PAY), a dynamic after-school centre in Katutura, Namibia which provides a safe and nurturing learning environment for Namibian children and youth coming from disadvantaged communities.

All funds raised on this Charity Challenge will go towards strengthening the cycling, digital literacy, and robotics project at PAY, while also extending it to reach the Orange Babies Centre in Agste Laan where PAY has had a 'Football 4 Life' skills project in place since 2021.

The thrilling challenge will encompass some of Namibia's most cherished destinations and journey through iconic locations including The Skeleton Coast National Park, Save the Rhino Camp, The Huab River Area, The Majestic Erongo Mountains, and Ongeama Nature Reserve.

Commenting on the challenge, Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said: “We are proud that three of our staff members will represent Dubai Duty Free in this charity cycling challenge and get involved in supporting this community. Best of luck to all cyclists for what is a challenging but exciting opportunity.”

The three bicycle enthusiasts were provided with complete orientation and training assistance in preparation for the challenge that will require them to pedal five to seven hours a day in varying terrains.

Dubai Duty Free has been a constant supporter of corporate social responsibility projects. Through the Dubai Duty Free Foundation, the operation has supported many Gulf for Good charity challenges including The Great Asian Cycling in Vietnam and Cambodia (2013), The High Atlas Challenge in Morocco (2014), The Annapurna Base Camp Trek in Nepal (2017) and Trek to the Roof of Africa - Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania (2019).

For further information, please contact Bernard Aquino, Marketing Department,

Dubai Duty Free

mail: bernard.aquino@ddf.ae

About Gulf for Good

Established in March 2001, Gulf for Good (G4G) is a UAE-based charity which operates under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Gulf for Good’s aim is to help people in the Gulf to challenge themselves whilst having fun to help other. By taking part in a Gulf for Good adventure challenge, participants raise funds which are then donated to handpicked children's charities in the region where the challenge is held. The challenges available are a mixture of moderate to strenuous adventures, ranging from high altitude treks to hiking, biking, kayaking and even camel trekking in magnificent landscapes. To date, 38 G4G challenges, with over 800 participants from 42 countries, including many Gulf nationals, have raised more than US 2 million dollars for schools, hospitals, orphanages, and medical equipment in 21 countries across the Middle East, South America, Asia and Africa.