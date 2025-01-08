The New Year brought good luck to seven different nationalities when their names were announced at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held today at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Robert Korbijn, a 43-year-old Dutch national based in Dubai became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 485 with ticket number 0309, which he purchased in Concourse D on 7th December 2024.

A resident of Dubai since 2023, Mr. Korbijn, who works as a chief financial officer for an investment company in Dubai, has been participating in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 3 years now.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this life changing win! What a great way to start the new year!” he said.

Mr. Korbijn is the 4th Dutch national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Joining Mr. Korbijn as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Mr. Arulraj Thavasimani, an Indian national based in India who was also announced the winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 486 with ticket number 0565, which he purchased in Concourse A on 20th December.

Mr. Thavasimani is the 244th Indian national to have won US$1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion. He is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his newfound wealth.

Today's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Deputy Managing Director, Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Mona Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Zayed Al Shebli, SVP- Loss Prevention & Corporate Security, Mansoor Al Khaja, VP - Finance, Yasa Tahir, VP - HR, Mohamad Al Khaja, VP - Retail Support, Salim Dahman, Senor Manager - Marketing, Thankachan Varghese, Senior Manager - Retail Support, Salim Ibrahim, Senior Manager - Retail Sales and Elham Almulla, Assistant Manager - Shrinkage Prevention.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury cars and motorbikes. Joining in the draw was Khalid Saleh, Senior Manager - Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.

Mr. Dominic Chaftari, a 34-year-old Canadian national based in Dubai won a BMW X6 M Competition (Black Sapphire Metallic) car, with ticket number 0962 in the Finest Surprise Series 1903 which he purchased online on 15th December 2024.

A resident of Dubai for 4 years now, Mr. Chaftari works as a file clerk for Al Raya Contracting Company in Dubai.

“I just can’t believe it. This is one of the best days in my life!” he said.

Mr. Martinpa Wasielewski, a German national based in Germany won a Mercedes Benz G 500 (Obsidian Black) car, with ticket number 1060 in the Finest Surprise Series 1904 which he purchased online on 20th December 2024.

Mr. Wasielewski is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his win.

Ms. Ayleen Dorothy Umali, a 43-year-old Filipino national based in Dubai won on a BMW X6 M Competition (Isle of Man Green Metallic) car, with ticket number 1181 in the Finest Surprise Series 1905 which he purchased in Concourse A on 21st December.

A first-time ticket buyer, Ms. Umali who works for a retail company in Dubai purchased her winning ticket on her way to the Philippines for a vacation.

“I’m so grateful for this win! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” she said.

Mr. Abhilash Pachampully Balakrishnan, a 45-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won an Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 (Grey) motorbike, with ticket number 0343 in the Finest Surprise Series 607 which he purchased online on 8th December.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 10 years now, Mr. Balakrishnan is a father of two and works for a money exchange bureau in Al Quoz.

“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free! I have been participating in your promotion for a long time; finally, I won!” he said.

Mr. Andrei Kadashov, a Russian national based in Estonia won an Indian 101 Scout (Ghost White/Black Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0911 in the Finest Surprise Series 608 which he purchased online on 14th December.

Mr. Kadashov is also not available for immediate comment.

Lastly, Mr. Maher Al Masri, a 41-year-old Palestinian national based in Ajman won a BMW R12 NineT (719 Aluminum) motorbike, with ticket number 0268 in the Finest Surprise Series 609 which he purchased online on 20th December.

Born and raised in Ajman, Mr. Al Masri, who works in customer relations for Air Arabia, has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 5 years now.

“I’m so happy! It’s my first time to win! I will continue to participate in your promotion in the hope of making a second time lucky,” he said.

