Polish designer recently showcased her collections at Arab Fashion Week and now opens her boutique in Building 9 at d3-

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Design District (d3), a global hub for art, design and creativity, expands its international fashion designer presence with Polish designer, Dorota Goldpoint, setting up base within the d3 community. As one of the most recognisable figures of Polish fashion design abroad, this latest addition to the d3 community reinforces the district’s commitment to elevating both emerging and established talent and bringing a diverse and influential creative offering and mix to the UAE and region.

Home to a number of local brands and designers, d3 has built a thriving ecosystem and platform for home-grown names such as Michael Cinco and Amato Couture, who have gone on to showcase at Arab Fashion Week and global runways, enhancing their profile to international heights. The addition of the celebrity/eminent Polish designer aligns with the district’s other ambition of injecting different influences and inspiration into its community and further exciting buyers and fashion lovers across the emirate and wider region.

Commenting on d3’s newest addition, Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of Dubai Design District (d3), states: “At d3 we are always seeking opportunities to bring creative talent together to enable our diverse creative community and encourage collaboration, innovation and rethinking the regular. Dubai is a melting pot of cultures and backgrounds, and here at d3 we are proud to play a pivotal role in showcasing diversity and the best in creativity from not only the UAE, but wider region and internationally.”

“We are delighted to welcome Dorota Goldpoint to our community and look forward to her showcasing her unique fashion style and offering. Her talent, passion and curiosity deem her a great fit for our community with collections that we are sure will resonate with audiences in Dubai and across the region. Her presence at d3 exemplifies our varied and ever-growing portfolio of international, regional and local names from the world of fashion and further helps cement Dubai’s position as a global creative capital.”

Commenting on her recent arrival at d3 Dorota Goldpoint, states: “The fashion industry in Dubai is truly inspiring and unique. Having seen other designers come in large numbers to present their collections during Arab Fashion Week, I have a strong belief that this city will increasingly be setting international trends. I have visited the region a great number of times over the last five years and it is now an honour to set up base here at Dubai Design District. It is an extraordinary location with an infectious positivity and creative energy. Throughout my many visits here I’ve observed that it is a local favourite – a confluence of notable fashion brands, intimate cafes, restaurants, and art galleries. And as the first Polish woman setting base here in d3, I’m proud to be part of this great community sharing a roof with renowned names and the world's largest brands, including Channel, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Bottega Veneta, Prada, Hugo Boss and Vogue as well as local home-grown and regional talents. Surrounded by people of such great talent and diverse backgrounds, I look forward to spreading my wings and flourishing my work and reach within the region.”

Goldpoint’s first showcase at Arab Fashion Week was in October last year. For this inaugural show she presented an unforgettable and culturally inspired collection with designs inspired by the Polish national folk song and dance ensemble "Mazowsze," known across the world. Representative of her positive and joyful sentiment and outlook she used bright colour and designs of flowers such as poppies, roses and peonies – flowers and colours signature to Poland’s natural landscape. Her show was also magnified by exquisite use of music and the renowned Polish actress Grazyna Szapolowska taking to the runway.

She has just presented again in March for the Fall-Winter 2022/23 womenswear collections and for this created cocktail and evening styling. For the cocktail creations she referred to past eras with a vintage, classic style. She also presented pieces that she felt would appeal to this market – dresses close and draped to the body and with asymmetrical cuts, and also vintage print and classic cut skirts.

Delivering collections for evening, cocktail, casual, sports, beach wear and also abayas, the DNA of Goldpoint’s brand is luxurious minimalism – minimalist designs and styles with beautiful proportions in natural and noble fabrics such as silk. Taking inspiration in her style from modern Italian classics and French nonchalance she uses asymmetric cuts, scaled sleeves and ruffles and her designs remain faithful to the philosophy of sustainable fashion. Floral print appears in her collections every season. She has a respect for femininity too and her designs cater to women of all ages and shapes – she believes in the potential to beautifully dress every woman.

Events such as Arab Fashion Week, which d3 organises quarterly in strategic partnership with the Arab Fashion Council, are playing an instrumental role in enhancing the district’s reputation as a global fashion, arts and creative hub.

The latest edition of Arab Fashion Week in March was the largest to date with 28 runway shows presenting designers from Italy, USA, France, Russia, Egypt, Palestine, Indonesia, China, Poland, UAE, Lebanon, Jordan, Algeria, Belarus, Saudi Arabia and Libya. The truly eclectic collection of shows saw participation from names such as Maram Borhan, Giannina Azar, Ihab Jiryis, Hian Tjen, Hamariff, LuLu Liu, and Michael Cinco, all presenting a groundbreaking showcase of couture and ready-to-wear womenswear. Arab Fashion Week will return again in June and October this year.

