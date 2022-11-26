Dubai: Representing the Government Department, Hussain Al Fardan, Head of Innovation Center, the innovator of the Smart Customs Deterrence Drone, Adel Al-Suwaidi, Director, and Technical Support Department, who delivered a presentation on integrating the deterrence drone with the Siyaj border control system, and Khalid Al Zarouni, Innovation Specialist. Dubai Customs Innovation Center, who presented the process of evaluating innovations in Dubai Customs.

Dubai Customs topped the IdeasUK Platinum Index with full score for the third year in a row surpassing several local and international organizations participating in the conference this year.

Dubai Customs also won the best innovation award for its Smart Customs Deterrence Drone, and the second best idea of the year. The Government Department was able to go far with its First Innovation League, reaching a high level of global distinction, surpassing 33 different organizations, which urged leading British establishments to adopt the initiative.

Taking part in international awards and contests would motivate Dubai Customs employees to be part of the innovation process in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

“Our incessant efforts to enhance creativity has been fruitful and winning these three renowned awards reflected the great performance and hard work we invested to turn innovation into a daily practice in Dubai Customs,” said H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. “Every idea is important, and we take the employees’ creative ideas seriously and develop them into successful projects as part of our mission to facilitate trade and secure the borders.”

On his part, Hussain Al Fardan, Head of Innovation Center, Board Member Ideas UK, said; “Dubai Customs continues its successes and distinguished achievements owing to hard work, dedication and good governance. We have developed ideas and qualified them to be used effectively in our workplace. The IdeasUK is a non-profit organization and for over 30 years, the organization has been at the forefront of employee innovation and engagement. This is why winning their awards is a great achievement for us.”

Adel Al-Suwaidi said; “we have integrated our smart deterrence drone with the Siyaj border control system efficiently to enhance the performance of protection and control process as part of our mission to protect the society from the hazards of illegitimate trade.”

