Dubai: During the Ramadan activities hosted by Dubai Customs, the Corporate Communication Department, in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, orchestrated a series of four religious lectures aimed at fostering awareness of Islamic values and the significance of the holy month. These lectures, conducted weekly, amassed a total attendance of 250 employees.

The diverse range of topics covered throughout the month included "Lights of Ramadan," delivered by Sheikh Dr. Youssef Al-Shihhi, which underscored the importance of seizing the precious moments of Ramadan for spiritual growth and charitable endeavors. Sheikh Mohammed Hassan Al-Tahir's lecture on "Spiritual Happiness" delved into the essence of contentment and faith in Allah's divine plan as the cornerstone of spiritual fulfillment.

Furthermore, the series included Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Mulla's discourse on "Reflecting on Faith." The culmination of the lectures was Sheikh Saleh Zayed Al-Saadi's presentation on "Prophetic Practices in the Last Ten Days," elucidating the virtues of this period and the significance of Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Decree), deemed more auspicious than a thousand months.

This concerted effort aimed to deepen the understanding of religious principles and promote spiritual growth among employees during the auspicious month of Ramadan.