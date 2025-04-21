Maha Al Gargawi: “The Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) provides a comprehensive roadmap for sustainable growth and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy, with the private sector playing a key role in achieving its ambitious targets. ”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce has collaborated with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism to organise a dedicated roundtable discussion outlining the key objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) for the Business Councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The session featured a detailed presentation by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism on the goals of the D33 agenda, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and position it among the world’s top three economic cities.

The presentation also highlighted how efforts to achieve these objectives strengthen Dubai’s pro-growth business environment and explored ways to expand the private sector’s contribution and increase the associated benefits for businesses.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “The Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) provides a comprehensive roadmap for sustainable growth and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy, with the private sector playing a key role in achieving its ambitious targets. Business Councils serve as vital bridges to global markets and play an important role in strengthening trade and investment integration between Dubai and countries around the world.”

The Business Councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce represent the interests of companies and investors from specific markets operating in Dubai. In cooperation and coordination with the chamber, they focus on enhancing bilateral trade and investment between Dubai-based companies and businesses in the markets represented, with the aim of developing robust economic partnerships.

