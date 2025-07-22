Dubai, UAE: Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organization, announces a strategic partnership with PayRow, a Dubai-based payment solutions company. Through this collaboration, PayRow will contribute a percentage of its merchant service fees from eligible transactions to Dubai Cares, supporting the organization's mission to empower children and youth through education.

By embedding philanthropy into its core operations, PayRow is demonstrating how businesses can align profit with purpose and foster a culture of giving. Through this innovative approach, everyday financial transactions become an opportunity to drive meaningful social impact and advance global development goals.

“This partnership sets a new benchmark for how private sector innovation can help tackle global challenges. By turning everyday payments into an opportunity to give, PayRow is making it easier for businesses and individuals to contribute to positive change. We commend their leadership and commitment to using technology as a force for good, and we look forward to the impact this collaboration will generate for children and youth around the world,” said His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares.

“Our collaboration with Dubai Cares represents an important step in harnessing digital solutions to support charitable causes. By simplifying the donation process, we aim to encourage more individuals and businesses to contribute to initiatives that make a real difference,” said Ghanim Eid Bin Wogayeh, Chief Executive Officer of PayRow.

PayRow, established in 2019, is a payment service provider that offers innovative fintech solutions to businesses. With a focus on streamlining financial transactions, PayRow provides services such as controlling outgoing and incoming transfers, scheduling payments, creating professional invoices, and automating routine tasks.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 116 million individuals in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

About PayRow:

PayRow, established in 2019 and based in Dubai, offers comprehensive payment solutions including processing, invoicing, and automation services. Committed to innovation, PayRow helps businesses streamline financial transactions to meet the evolving fintech landscape.