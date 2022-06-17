The initiative resulted in saving 104,220 500ml plastic water bottles and 52,110 litres being consumed from the installed fountains across Merex Investment’s three destinations

Dubai-UAE: As part of its participation at the Dubai Can initiative, launched by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Merex Investment has announced that it has contributed in saving more than 104,000 plastic bottles while 52,000 litres of water had been consumed from the water stations installed across its destinations; The Beach, La Mer and City Walk.

Shahram Shamsaee, CEO, Merex Investment, said: “As the owners and operators of the world-class outdoor destinations, we are committed to rethink the way urban spaces are designed to create clean sustainable happy spaces and the way people experience the city while taking part in protecting the future of our planet. Therefore, our participation at Dubai Can initiative comes in line with our commitment to spread awareness, instil a sense of responsibility and encourage our visitors to reduce the use of plastic water bottles.”

Launched in March 2022, the initiative aimed to reduce single-use plastic water bottle waste in the city by encouraging individuals to use refillable water bottles, enabling access to free and safe drinking water through the installation and use of water stations across Dubai and creating a culture of conscious living by driving awareness on plastic alternatives and sustainability issues.

The results were drawn up in Merex Investment’s Overall Impact report that showed how each destination contributed towards the sustainability initiative. City Walk saved the most amount of water bottles out of the three destinations with 41,254, while 20,627 litres of water were consumed from the installed stations. The Beach managed to save 36,160 plastic water bottles and 18,080 filtered water consumed, while La Mer saved 26,806 water bottles and visitors consumed 13,403 litres of water from fountains.

Overall, the Dubai Can Initiative across the city has, so far, resulted in 35 water stations being installed with a total of 1,077,474 plastic water bottles being saved and 538,737 litres of water being consumed across the emirate.

About Merex Investment

Merex Investment is a joint venture between Dubai Holding and Brookfield Asset Management, formed in 2019 with a focus on creating long-term value for Dubai’s residents and business community. The company, valued at approximately AED5 billion (US$1.4 billion), owns and operates a diversified portfolio of retail assets, including The Beach, City Walk, and La Mer, that span over 2 million square feet and host more than 550 retail, leisure, and entertainment tenants.

The asset management firm’s strategic investments and partnerships re-imagine the way people experience the city, re-engineer the way businesses interact with their customers, and re-think the way urban spaces are designed to create clean, sustainable, happy destinations. Merex Investment is firmly established as a partner of choice for local entrepreneurs as well as regional and global businesses.

A About City Walk

City Walk is a design-inspired open-air lifestyle destination in Dubai that spans an area of more than 10 million square feet. Nestled in a prestigious neighbourhood on Al Safa Street in close proximity to the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road and the sophisticated Jumeirah Street, the family-friendly hub seamlessly combines living, retail, F&B, entertainment, hospitality and wellness options within one integrated space to offer visitors a unique sense of community and comfort.

Designed to evolve as a city within a city, City Walk has emerged as the preferred choice for residents and tourists looking for a sophisticated place to shop, dine, socialize and spend quality time in a serene ambience in the heart of Dubai. City Walk is home to Canadian University Dubai and will soon have Talabat’s 150,000 sq ft HQ that will be split across two separate buildings, with the first set of employees expected to be moved in by Q3 2022.

About La Mer

La Mer is a world-class beachfront destination, located in the prestigious Jumeirah 1 neighbourhood along 2.5 kilometres of relaxing white sand, that incorporates a minimalist and contemporary design with 97 shops, cafes and restaurants, and a unique mix of leisure, entertainment, hospitality and residential lifestyle options. Comprising three areas – La Mer South, La Mer Central, home to Laguna Waterpark, and La Mer North that embraces the first freehold master developed community in the heart of Jumeirah, called Port de La Mer. La Mer also features Roxy Cinemas and Hawa Hawa, the first inflatable playground of its kind outside of East Asia.

Spanning more than 13.4 million square feet of existing and reclaimed land, La Mer takes inspiration from the way that the sea carries treasures like driftwood, timber, rusted metal and barrels to shore to create a magical sight. This theme resonates throughout the undulating layout, architecture and décor, resulting in quiet and leisurely spaces where people can feel at ease from the moment they arrive. Sun loungers, cosy palm-shaded day rooms and water sports equipment are also available for rent.

Inspired by the allure of the Mediterranean, the private neighbourhood of Port de La Mer will feature a stunning collection of homes at the tip of the North Peninsula at La Mer. Combining modern architecture and interior design, the exclusive freehold residences will overlook a private beach and a 192-berth marina, where superyachts bob to the rhythm of the ocean.

About The Beach

The Beach is a laid-back beachfront that embodies life at its sunny best – the latest entertainment, delicious cuisine, unique shops, water sports and a fully equipped outdoor gym offering regular classes. Set against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, The Beach has 55 outlets and is an ideal place for people to connect and socialise, whether strolling the minimalistic walkways, shopping the latest trends, grabbing a bite or relaxing on golden white sands. The destination is also home to Roxy Cinemas; an outdoor artisanal bazaar called ‘The Market’; sports and leisure venue ‘Sea Breeze’; water play area ‘Splash Pad’; and a host of other options designed to make a day at The Beach one to remember.

Spanning more than 60,000 square feet retail space, the first-of-its-kind Pavilion at The Beach is a day to night concept perfect for all year-round dining that features six licensed restaurants, where visitors are inspired by the unique and world-class architecture of the venue such as an enclosed and temperature-controlled venue with outdoor terraces and retractable transparent roofs.