Dubai-based EVOPS Hotel Consultancy DMCC has been awarded the Interior Design Project for the exclusive Chortoq Boutique Hotel Managed by ATECA Hotels in Uzbekistan. Inspired by the infinite landscapes and enchanting Chartak mountains, the design by EVOPS Hotel Consultancy will be paramount to the experience Chortoq Boutique Hotel Managed by ATECA Hotels aims to provide. Located in Namangan region away from the city noise, the Chortoq Boutique Hotel is owned by Mr. Bokhodir Abdurayimov and Mr. Sardar Vali (Chartak Resort JV LLC) and managed by ATECA Hotels. Set deep in the heart of the Fergana Valley at the foot of the Chartaksay river in the idyllic Chartak area, sustainability has been at the forefront of its development from the beginning and will therefore be a key aspect of design.

Making the announcement Mr. Michel Noblet, Executive Chairman of EVOPS Hotel Consultancy DMCC and ATECA Holding, stated, “We are proud to offer our interior design services for the Chortoq Boutique Hotel in Uzbekistan and extremely grateful to the owners for entrusting us with this prestigious project. Led by Ms. Hina Bakht, Managing Director for EVOPS Hotel Consultancy DMCC, and Vice Chairman of ATECA Holding, our design team includes highly specialized and experienced designers from Dubai, Singapore, Paris, Tashkent, and New Delhi.”

Elaborating on the concept, Michel, added, “Chortoq’s storied history and spectacular location makes it one of the most unique destinations in the world. Its allure is as much about its picturesque location as it is about its fascinating concept that is fit for a fairy tale. Our attempt is to provide a design that is of its time and yet timeless. Boutique style elegance, city chic and simplicity all come together in harmony.”

Hina stressed, “The Chortoq Boutique Hotel offers us an exciting challenge given its extraordinary location. It has been envisioned to pay homage to the region’s rich and intriguing culture and surroundings with luxe modernity. This project required smart thinking to provide the elegance and sophistication that the high-end 5-star clients expect and the ambience their lifestyle demands. Practicality, longevity, sustainability, and budget were the key considerations. With utmost respect to its context and locality, we are carefully looking at the materials and colour palettes as well as taking into consideration integration of the latest technology and sustainability with our design.”

With today’s and tomorrow’s guests in mind, the EVOPS Hotel Consultancy DMCC design team’s focus is on offering a modern experiential design in a serene setting.

Hina explained, “Absorbing the sights, sounds, flavours and thrills of Uzbekistan we aim to build a connection between the visitors to the Chortoq Boutique Hotel and its surroundings. The ‘wow’ experience will begin from the arrival and will continue all along through delightful human-centric design surprises.

“A cozy and warm feeling will greet guests as they step through the front door. Carefully curated furniture, atmospheric lamps and decorative items are being thoughtfully selected to add the finishing touches to the lobby. Enhancing it further will be touches of Uzbekistan’s rich cultural heritage most evident at the reception.”

While the public spaces combine a mix of vibrant colours, the rooms are being done in neutral and natural hues with tiny pops of colour for a calming feel. These are framed by luxe drapes and furnishings and elegant fittings that will make the place feel very graceful. Discreet lighting will work its charm at night. Bird renderings that symbolize a link between heaven and earth, and are known for peace, harmony, calm, nature, and freedom are being used randomly throughout the décor.

“Our goal is to turn this mountain dwelling into a unique and relaxing getaway while casting a soulful spell with its one-of-a-kind environment-friendly design through the use of low-carbon, sustainable products. With an abundance of nature, peace, and serenity, it will allow visitors to simply exist, absorb, and contemplate the surroundings in one’s own way and time while experiencing the true Uzbek hospitality,” said Hina.

In this oasis of tranquility there are four categories of rooms each impressive in its own way.

Furnishings vary from suite to suite and are being juxtaposed with hand-selected décor, and stunning lights in keeping with the hotel’s modern spirit. The most luxurious and lavishly decorated will be the Presidential Suite with separate living, dining and relaxation areas complete with marble bathrooms, garden views, and beautiful artwork.

On site will also be a stylish international restaurant featuring a gorgeous terrace overlooking the lush scenery under the indigo blue skies and a chic and vibrant bar as well as a trendy coffee lounge. Part of the portfolio of facilities is a VIP dining room, three meeting rooms, shopping area, a tailoring studio, and a beauty parlor.

Michel said, “Chortoq Boutique Hotel Managed by ATECA Hotel, is a beautiful dream in the making that will linger on long after you return home.”

