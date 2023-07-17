Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Aviation City Corporation through its affiliated corporation Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, announced the signing of an agreement with Dubai Insurance Co. PSC (DIN) to initiate a comprehensive Employee Protection Insurance programme for the employees of all Dubai South licensees registered under the Dubai Aviation City Corporation. This will come into effect starting August 2023.

The agreement, which took place at Dubai South HQ, was signed by HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO of Dubai Insurance, in the presence of senior executives from both entities.

Dubai Aviation City Corporation as the licensing and the regulatory body of Dubai South Free Zone aims to create a protected environment for employees working within Dubai South. As such, this programme is designed to provide a safety net for employees in instances where Dubai South licensees may not meet their obligations, covering aspects such as unpaid salaries and end-of-service gratuities, repatriation costs of return for its employees or their mortal remains, and unreimbursed expenses. The programme will also be mandatory on all new employment visas and work permits, whereby employers must adopt this scheme to protect their employees. In contrast, for existing visas, this scheme will be mandatory during the renewal of residence visas.

HE Khalifa Al Zaffin said: “This partnership aligns with the UAE’s strategic vision for employee rights and corporate governance. The implementation of the Employee Protection Insurance programme will significantly boost the confidence of our licensees, showcasing our unwavering dedication to fostering an exceptional working environment and reaffirming our commitment to upholding Dubai’s competitive position on the global stage.”

Dubai South is Dubai’s largest single urban master development focusing on an aviation and logistics ecosystem that houses the world’s largest airport when fully operational, complemented by a multi-modal transport infrastructure connecting air, land and sea. Dubai South aims to create a vibrant living and working community by leveraging its unique aviation, logistics, and real-estate products and services and world-class infrastructure solutions.

About Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC):

DACC is the holding company of the aviation infrastructure in Dubai that includes DXB and DWC Airports, and Dubai South development (145 sq. km). DACC is the licensing and regulatory body for more than 4,200 companies operating in Dubai South. DACC is also the parent corporation of Dubai Airports Corporation, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, Dubai South, DANS, Duserve FM, and Dubai International Hotel.

About Dubai South:

Dubai South previously named Dubai World Central – is an emerging 145 sq. km. city situated within the emirate of Dubai that will ultimately sustain a population of one million.

Launched in 2006, the city is mandated to embody the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai by manifesting the urban and societal themes as outlined in the Dubai Plan 2021. These themes relate to becoming a city of happy, creative and empowered people, an inclusive and cohesive society; the preferred place to live, work and invest, a smart and sustainable city, and a pivotal hub in the global economy. Dubai South’s economic platform supports every conceivable kind of business and industry. The city is also home to Al Maktoum International Airport –the largest airport in the world when complete.