DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Airshow 2025 will launch its first-ever Inspiration Zone. Bringing together dynamic initiatives under one roof and on one runway, the zone will feature areas designed to accelerate innovation, promote wellbeing, and empower the next generation of leaders in aviation and aerospace. The zone will host five flagship programmes and a fitness challenge— Vista, Wellness experiences, NextGen Leaders, Future Flight: Powered by Women, and Youth Circles — reinforcing Dubai Airshow’s position as a global hub where industry and society converge to shape the future of aerospace.



At the centre of the Inspiration Zone is Vista, the pioneering aerospace start-up platform connecting early-stage innovators with global investors, decision-makers, and mentors. Supported by leading partners including FADA, EDGE, VentureOne, SteerAI, Dubai Airports, Boeing Ventures, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund, Vista will stage pitch competitions, reverse pitches, and thought-leadership sessions that catalyse cross-border innovation and investment.



Visitors will hear from leading voices including Brian Schettler, Partner and Head of AEI HorizonX; Samer Nawaf Zawaideh, Chief Investment Officer of the Strategic Development Fund; Reda Nidhakou, CEO of VentureOne; Ben Marcus, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of UP.Partners; and Sandra Budimir, Founding Partner of Expansion Aerospace Ventures.



Brian Schettler, Partner, Head, AEI HorizonX, remarked: “Dubai Airshow continues to be a global marketplace where innovation scales. The Inspiration Zone is a powerful demonstration of how investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders can come together in the UAE to accelerate technologies that will redefine the future of aviation and aerospace.”



Complementing the entrepreneurial energy of the debut area, the Wellness Zone will highlight the importance of balance, health, and mental resilience for all attendees. In partnership with XWELL, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and Saudi German Hospital, this dedicated space will offer relaxation chairs, light therapies, massage stations, and complimentary health check-ups - a sanctuary to restore balance and promote a healthier, more mindful Airshow experience underscoring the growing commitment to putting people first in the aviation industry.



A nod to fitness, Dubai Airshow will launch with the Runway Run – a 5K race as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge: Dubai 30x30, with sign up open to the public. Taking place on 16 November from 5:30–8:30am, participants will lace up for an early-morning run along the runway, providing a unique opportunity to go beyond the SkyView area and get up close to the static aircraft display. It’s an ‘only-in-Dubai’ experience that blends fitness and aviation in a truly unforgettable style.



For the first time at Dubai Airshow, the Inspiration Zone will feature a dedicated Universities Research Showcase, spotlighting innovative projects from leading institutions. Students will have the opportunity to present their research directly to a panel of industry experts, gaining valuable feedback and guidance to further their work. Complementing this, the NextGen Leaders Programme will bring together students, graduates, and young professionals with senior aerospace leaders to promote collaboration, mentorship, and career inspiration. Confirmed industry experts include H.E. Khalid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Federal Youth Authority; Mutlu Numan Zumrut, Human Resources Director at GE Aerospace; Dr. Sian Leo Proctor, Astronaut and Space2Inspire Founder; and Mohsen Mohamedrafei Al Awadhi, Director of Space Missions Department at the UAE Space Agency.



Additionally, the Youth Circle, an organisational programme will run in partnership with the Federal Youth Authority. Confirmed participants include Dubai Airports, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Emirates, EDGE, and the UAE Space Agency.



Ahmed Al Darei, Space Policy and Legislation Specialist; President of the UAE Space Agency Youth Council, said: “The Inspiration Zone reflects the UAE’s vision of empowering young professionals to drive the next chapter of aerospace innovation. It gives us not only a voice at the table but also the tools, knowledge, and networks to transform ideas into impactful contributions to the industry.”



Future Flight: Powered by Women and hosted by the International Aviation Women’s Association (IAWA), will celebrate female leadership. Through high-profile panels, mentoring sessions, and recognition initiatives, the programme will highlight female leaders forging pathways, transforming the aerospace sector and advancing inclusivity across the industry. Key speakers in this programme include Dr. Nairouz Bader, CEO of Envision Partnership; Mervat Sultan, President of Women in Aviation Middle East; and Katherine Moloney, Founder of Elevate(her).



By combining innovation, wellness, youth engagement, and women’s leadership, the Inspiration Zone will showcase how the UAE and Dubai Airshow are redefining the future of aviation and aerospace as both industries and communities evolve. The UAE has invested more than AED 22 billion in space and related high-tech sectors between 2015 and 2020, creating over 3,100 specialised jobs and reinforcing its role as a driver of innovation and economic diversification. By aligning with these priorities, Dubai Airshow 2025 is advancing a future where technology, people, and purpose converge to deliver long-term growth for the aerospace industry.



About Dubai Airshow 2025



Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Airshow returns for its 19th edition at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site and will be held from 17-21 November 2025. Dubai Airshow is the largest and most successful airshow in the world, connecting aerospace professionals across all areas of the industry to facilitate successful global trade.



The event will be held with the support of strategic partners Dubai Airports, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the UAE Ministry of Defence, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, and the UAE Space Agency, and organised by Informa Markets.

