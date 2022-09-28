Dubai Airports confirms that in line with directives of the Covid19 Control and Command Centre through the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, it is not mandatory for passengers to wear face masks at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) effective Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Based on their specific requirements or the rules applicable at intermediate or final destinations, airlines can however request passengers to wear the face mask on board if deemed necessary.

The well-being of all our customers and staff is our topmost priority and Dubai Airports works closely with regulatory authorities, airlines and service partners to ensure a safe and healthy airport environment.