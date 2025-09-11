Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, is participating in the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) 2025 as its telecom pa. The forum, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aligns with du's commitment to fostering initiatives that elevate communication standards and cultural richness within the UAE. The forum brings together local, regional, and global media experts alongside government thought leaders to explore best practices and develop collaborative dialogue mechanisms that benefit government institutions across the UAE and the region.

IGCF 2025's theme, "Communication for Quality of Life," is in line with current priorities in government communication, focusing on how education, technology, and strategic communication can drive societal well-being. The two-day event features an impressive line-up including inspiring talks, panel discussions, and workshops addressing critical topics from building smart and sustainable cities to youth-led sustainable innovation.

Adel AlRais, Head of Corporate Communication & Protocol at du said: "Participating in IGCF 2025 reflects du's deep commitment to advancing communication excellence across all sectors in the UAE. As we witness the convergence of technology, education, and government communication at this forum, we recognise that effective communication is about building bridges between governments and citizens, encouraging innovation, and ultimately improving the quality of life for everyone. The insights and best practices shared at IGCF directly support our mission to contribute meaningfully to the UAE's continued growth and development."

The forum's agenda highlights several key areas where effective communication plays a transformative role in improving quality of life. Featured speakers include Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy, who will highlight education as the foundation of a "happiness economy."

Key sessions will explore the intersection of AI, cloud computing, and inclusive communication strategies in urban development, while workshops will explore AI-driven corporate training for workplace well-being and the crucial role of digital media in strengthening cybersecurity awareness. A particularly notable panel focused on how young innovators are reshaping food systems through sustainable initiatives, demonstrating the power of youth-led communication in addressing global challenges.

By internationalizing its scope and benchmarking against global best practices, IGCF continues to position Sharjah and the UAE as leaders in government communication innovation. The forum's focus on developing collaborative and participatory dialogue with opinion leaders, government officials, and industry experts creates a unique ecosystem for knowledge sharing and professional development.

