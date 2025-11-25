Dubai, UAE – du Pay, the advanced digital financial services subsidiary of du, today announced a major milestone of surpassing AED 1.5 billion in total transactions in less than 2 years and reinforcing its continued growth and success in the UAE fintech space.

The milestone reflects du Pay's rapid growth in serving the UAE's diverse population, particularly underserved expat segments who benefit from banking-like services without the traditional barriers like maintaining a higher minimum account balance. du Pay empowers residents with simple, fast, and secure digital payments, supporting the Dubai Department of Finance's vision to make 90% of all transactions in Dubai cashless by 2026.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chairman of du Pay, said: "Reaching AED 1.5 billion in transactions represents our commitment to financial inclusion and digital transformation in the UAE. We aim to empowering residents to participate fully in the digital economy and offering comprehensive digital payment solutions, while supporting the nation's vision for a cashless future."

du Pay is redefining how people manage money in the UAE. Launched by du, one of the country’s most trusted telecom operators, du Pay brings secure, inclusive, and easy-to-use financial services to everyone — from professionals to blue-collar workers. With instant onboarding using Emirates ID and facial recognition, multilingual support, and a simple interface, the app makes everyday financial tasks effortless.

In just under two years, du Pay has processed over AED 1.5 billion in transactions and crossed one million downloads, reflecting its rapid adoption across the UAE’s diverse population. Users can send money to over 200 countries at competitive rates, pay bills, top up mobiles, withdraw cash card-lessly— all within one app. The platform also eliminates barriers to entry with no minimum balance requirements, making financial services 100% accessible to all users, while providing a free unique IBAN for every customer that enables seamless salary deposits through local bank transfers. Backed by Central Bank licensing and advanced security, du Pay is emerging as one of the region’s most trusted and impactful digital finance platforms.

Users also benefit from ongoing promotions including free data with every telco recharge or international money transfer and gold coin giveaways, with over 300 customers already winning the gold coins.

The platform's success stems from its focus on serving the UAE's diverse expatriate community with accessibility and convenience. du Pay's inclusive approach has created new opportunities for residents to manage their finances, send money internationally, and participate in the digital economy with unprecedented ease. The AED 1.5 billion transaction milestone positions du Pay as a key enabler in the UAE's broader digital transformation strategy.

About du Pay:

A part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du Pay is set to transform digital financial services following du's commitment to pushing the boundaries of economic, social, and digital evolution in the UAE. du Pay offers a wide array of financial services — from seamless online and offline payments within the UAE, to utility bill payments, mobile recharges, and competitive international money transfers. du Pay is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and leverages du's robust infrastructure and innovation. du Pay focuses on inclusivity and security, making comprehensive financial services within reach for every resident across the UAE.