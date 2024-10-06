Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced its sponsorship of the AccessAbilities Expo 2024, the premier event dedicated to enhancing the lives of People of Determination. The Expo's 6th edition is set to commence on October 7-9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, showcasing over 250 exhibitors and rehabilitation centers from 50 countries around the globe.

Adel Al Rais, Head of Corporate Communication at du, said: “At du, we place immense value on community and inclusivity. Our support for the AccessAbilities Expo underlines our commitment to creating an inclusive environment where innovation and collaboration can thrive, breaking down barriers for People of Determination and showcasing how technology can serve as a bridge to a world where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed and be happy.”

du is committed to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mission of making people and communities happier by delivering the benefits of advanced services to everyone. Its sponsorship of the event aligns with its strategy of forging meaningful partnerships and shared goals that benefit not only our customers but also positively impact communities and society at large.

The AccessAbilities Expo 2024 is a global platform for more than 50 million People with Disabilities in the region, eager to acquire the latest Assistive Technologies and explore best practices in their rehabilitation and healthcare. The event is poised to foster mutual benefits and enhance Dubai and the UAE’s reputation as a global hub for assistive technologies.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae