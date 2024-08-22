Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), is set to launch an Open Day for Future X, its graduate trainee program. Scheduled for August 27 at Umm Suqeim Majlis, the event is dedicated to Emirati fresh graduates across all fields, offering them a unique platform to catalyse their career journeys to apply and be part of Future X.

The Future X Open Day by du represents a critical investment in the knowledge-based economy, underscoring du's commitment to fostering the next generation of Emirati talent. The event promises a comprehensive exploration of job possibilities, professional skill-shaping, talent recognition, and an understanding of contemporary career growth to help graduates achieve their aspired professional milestones.

du's Future X will streamline the recruitment process during the Open Day by offering on-the-spot. This initiative supports the UAE's strategy for fostering sustainable employment and professional advancement, guiding graduates to meaningful careers. The Future X program contributes to the UAE's socio-economic growth and reinforces the important role graduate programs play in national development by aligning young talent with market demand.

-Ends-

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae