Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has officially opened its new and exclusive Fujairah Contact Center dedicated to serving Emirati customers through a highly skilled team of Emirati women. This marks a significant milestone in du’s long-standing commitment to Emiratisation, customer experience excellence, and deeper engagement with local communities across the UAE.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the new facility in the presence of Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, along with company CXOs and senior executives. The ceremony also welcomed distinguished government leaders, including H.E. Mohammed bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), and H.E. Dr. Ahmad Hasan Al Murshidi, Director General of the Fujairah Geographical Information Systems Centre.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said: “We are proud to unveil our new Fujairah Contact Center as an exclusively Emirati-operated facility reflects our unwavering belief in the power and potential of Emirati talent. This center embodies our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for UAE Nationals while delivering culturally attuned, high-quality service to our customers. We are proud to contribute to the nation’s vision by empowering local capabilities and strengthening our partnership with the local community.”

Strengthening National Talent & Customer-Centric Excellence

The Fujairah Contact Center has been redesigned and revitalized to reflect du’s core values of innovation, agility, and exceptional service. Exclusively staffed by Emirati women, the center reinforces du’s dedication to fostering national talent and expanding meaningful career opportunities for UAE Nationals in customer experience roles.

The center will serve as a flagship model for culturally aligned, high-quality engagement, providing Emirati customers with enhanced accessibility, greater personalization, and a stronger sense of trust and connection.

A Milestone for du’s Emiratisation Journey

The reopening aligns with du’s broader strategic focus on national talent development and reinforces its active support of the UAE’s human capital advancement goals. The Fujairah Emirati Contact Center serves as an example of du’s commitment to shaping a future workforce rooted in national expertise, community relevance, and operational excellence.

