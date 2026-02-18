Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the launch of its "Bridging the Space Between Hearts" campaign in alignment with the UAE's Year of Family initiative. Developed in collaboration with Emirati film director Aisha Al Zaabi and Kuwaiti actor Khaled Al Muthafar, the campaign captures the authentic spirit of Ramadan through a contemporary musical journey that celebrates the everyday moments that unite families and communities across the Emirates during the holy month.

The campaign features a specially commissioned contemporary Arabic song that authentically weaves together familiar UAE Ramadan experiences, from pre-dawn suhoor alarms and mosque lights illuminating neighbourhoods to families racing sunset traffic and connecting through technology. The initiative includes a user-generated content component inviting families and individuals to share their own Ramadan moments, fostering community engagement that aligns with the Year of Family's emphasis on strengthening bonds through shared experiences.

Adel AlRais, Head of Corporate Communication & Protocol at du said: "During this Year of Family, we recognize that the strongest connections are forged in the smallest moments. Ramadan exemplifies how families across the UAE come together, where technology serves as a bridge connecting loved ones across distances while preserving the essence of family. We aim for our campaign to sound like Ramadan, capturing the shared experiences that make this month so meaningful for our diverse communities in the UAE."

"Bridging the Space Between Hearts" campaign aims to establish a lasting connection with audiences that extends well beyond the current Ramadan season, contributing to the Year of Family's long-term vision of strengthening family bonds and community connections throughout the UAE.

Special Ramadan offers are available online to help families stay connected and celebrate together during the holy month. For more information, please visit www.du.ae/Ramdan

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.