Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has partnered with Community Development Authority (CDA) to give Dubai citizens the opportunity to enjoy the atmosphere of the World Cup throughout the days of the tournament. The company revealed that it will provide broadcasting of all matches in the Dubai Majlis that are supervised by CDA, allowing the residents of the neighborhoods to watch them in an enthusiastic atmosphere and enjoy the encouragement of their favorite teams.

Huraiz Al-Murr bin Huraiz, CEO Social Care and Development Sector CDA said : “Partnerships between the public and private sectors contribute to enhancing the happiness of community members and improving the quality of their lives at all levels. The World Cup is an important season for football fans around the world, especially for young people to support their favorite teams and enjoy the enthusiastic atmosphere of the game, which greatly intersects with the objectives of Dubai Majlises that work to attract the residents of the neighborhoods to enjoy their time and communicate positively.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: “To strengthen engagement with local communities, we must continue to scale efforts that create a culture of inclusivity, just as the Football World Cup brings people from all backgrounds together to enjoy a season of sports and festivities. Our long-standing collaboration with the CDA aims to expand and diversify ways to interact and engage with the community as highlighted in du’s comprehensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) framework.”

The CDA is in charge for the overall supervision to achieve social sector outputs and the goals outlined in the Dubai Strategic Plans, as well as create an integrated and efficient management system for the development of social services in Dubai. du’s long-standing association with the CDA is aligned with its commitment to boost community engagement as one of the key pillars of the telco’s CSR agenda.

