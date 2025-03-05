Dubai, UAE– du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, is thrilled to announce an innovative collaboration with Microsoft aimed at enhancing call center operations through advanced AI technologies. This collaboration, unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, marks a significant milestone in enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency for du.

Through this collaboration, du and Microsoft will work together on the AI Call Center Transformation, using Microsoft's generative AI and cloud services to provide a highly personalized customer experience. Driven by a commitment to operational excellence and customer-centric innovation, both companies are working together to transform du's contact center operations, addressing challenges such as stringent national data privacy regulations by utilizing hybrid cloud technologies. These technologies provide the scale and innovation of the cloud while maintaining compliance with national data privacy regulations.

Diego Camberos. Chief Customer & Channels Officer at du said: “Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we're setting new standards in customer service and operational efficiency. Leveraging the state-of-the-art AI tools from Microsoft enables us to anticipate and exceed our customers' expectations in every interaction. Together, we're crafting a future where technology serves as a bridge to more meaningful, efficient, and personalized customer engagements.”

The project uses Microsoft's cutting-edge AI technologies. These solutions will provide real-time call insights, post-call analytics, and automated VoiceBot support, ensuring full compliance with data privacy regulations. The solution supports many of the common languages used in the UAE's expat-rich population, ensuring great service regardless of the language spoken by the subscribers.

Silvia Candiani, Vice President, Telco, Media & Gaming, at Microsoft said: "We are pleased to collaborate with du to bring innovative AI solutions to their call center operations. This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technologies that drive operational excellence and customer-centric innovation."

By implementing these advanced AI solutions, du aims to improve First Call Resolution (FCR) rates, reduce Average Handling Time (AHT), and enhance overall customer satisfaction. The automated VoiceBot, part of the subscriber copilot being developed, will reduce the volume of calls to the contact center and optimize the usage of human agents by handling routine inquiries and providing intelligent responses.

Additionally, the AI models will enable targeted retention strategies, boosting customer retention and revenue generation opportunities. Furthermore, the project positions du to monetize the solution, creating a new revenue stream. With the learnings from the solution being run for one of the largest datacenters in the UAE, du will also help other government and commercial contact centers in the UAE transform their customer experiences and contact centers by providing these capabilities as part of their du Tech AI and cloud solutions portfolio. The alignment with national data regulations ensures that these solutions meet the highest standards of data privacy and security.

As part of the collaboration, du will focus on upskilling and reskilling its workforce to utilize the latest innovations in AI and cloud services, ensuring they are equipped to handle the evolving demands of the digital landscape. Microsoft will support du in this endeavor by providing training and resources to help their employees adapt to the new technologies.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.