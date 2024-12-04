Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Telefónica to accelerate innovation and enable mutual business growth. du joins the prestigious Telefónica Partners Program, which connects over 65 markets across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

This partnership signifies a collaborative step towards enhancing operational capabilities, exchanging best practices and expertise, and driving mutual business opportunities, leveraging the extensive knowledge and expansive reach offered by the Telefónica Partners Program to work collaboratively on initiatives and projects that span across various operations within du.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du, said: "du aims to propel the UAE onto the global stage of innovation excellence in alignment with the leadership's ambitious digital agenda. Our strategic partnership with Telefónica spans a broad spectrum of areas, enabling us to enhance and enrich our business and seamlessly integrate with the global digital ecosystem. It’s also in line with our goal to enhance the nation's digital landscape and driving innovation in the UAE."

Additionally, du joins Alaian, an international telecom alliance that includes eleven major global members, further enhancing its collaborative and innovative capability. This affiliation grants du access to a network of leading telecom companies and the opportunity to collaborate with disruptive start-ups within a global ecosystem.

Mark Evans, Chief Strategy & Development Officer at Telefónica, said: "The signing of this Strategic Partnership Agreement with du marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to pursue growth and foster industry collaboration. Working together, we have the opportunity to explore potential joint business opportunities in various strategic areas, including B2B, B2C, innovation, procurement, and digital services. We are confident that this partnership will create significant value for both our organizations and customers, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration with du in the years ahead".

du and Telefónica will explore joint business opportunities across various domains. The partnership marks a pivotal step towards the UAE’s digital vision by leveraging the combined scale, expertise, and market presence of both entities.

